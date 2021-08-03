This country’s youth have no place to play sports, as the fields are deplorable and littered with items such as shards of glass, and condoms.
This was the lament yesterday of Colm DeFreitas, owner of Capital Sports Facility Ltd, the company that proposed the replacement of the natural grass at Nelson Mandela Park with artificial turf.
In a release yesterday, DeFreitas defended the proposal, stating it was not uncommon for youth players to finish a match “where the blades of grass on the field were outnumbered by shards of bottle, used condoms, timarie and various sized gravel”.
The proposal has now been scrapped, after strong objection from several quarters of society, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who described it as a “salesman’s foolish idea”.
The proposal document had detailed a plan to transform the park to a “world class facility” costing an estimated $20 million to be funded through private investors, corporate Trinidad and mortgage facilities.
It stated that there would be revenue to the Port of Spain City Corporation through lease arrangement and removed maintenance costs, and no cost to the public purse for construction, nor operation costs.
St Clair residents had voiced objection to the removal of the natural grass, and described the move as not only a threat to the environment but also a “land grab”.
In the release, DeFreitas stated that if young players were invited to the public consultations, they would speak to the “deplorable conditions” of the country’s fields.
Over 4,000 people have signed an online petition against the revitalisation of the park with astroturf.
DeFreitas hit back, asking people to suggest where the youth can play.
“Everyone will have a son/daughter, niece/nephew, neighbour or friend who plays football or other team sports. You will know a coach or volunteer in youth sports. Ask them what a place dedicated for regular games and tournaments would do for the development of their players and young individuals in any sport.
“A location they know is a safe, quality surface and where the games are properly administered in terms of times, schedules and equipment,” he added.
“Ask the national technical directors responsible for growing the grassroots game if this will help develop young players. Speak to the coaches doing yeoman service with the at-risk youth of our nation if something like this will help them keep players engaged, motivated and out of trouble. Most importantly, ask the young players,” he continued.
Terrible conditions
DeFreitas stated that at the end of one year, young footballers would have played approximately ten per cent to 15 per cent of the games, as compared to First World nations, from U8 all the way up to adult.
He said it was important to note that those games were played on surfaces where development is minimal due to the terrible conditions.
DeFreitas stated that all adult fete match games and tournaments are played in the “few decent fields” in the country, which are rented. “With these fields being grass, they can only accommodate so much use before they deteriorate, so usage often goes to the highest bidder,” he said.
“All the while, the future sportsmen and sportswomen are asked to learn and perform in impossible conditions. How could a child love and excel in a game that doesn’t seem to love them back?” he asked.
Pointing out that artificial turf is used in many countries, DeFreitas said: “With land at a premium, modern 3G artificial turf fields allow for safe, regular matches, leagues and tournaments—grassroots to elite—with less cost, water, chemicals and maintenance compared to grass fields.”
He noted that Denmark, France, the UK and Switzerland are in the top five most environmentally friendly countries in 2021, and regularly rank in and among the top each year, and there are thousands of artificial pitches in these countries. DeFreitas further noted that Iceland is top ten in the most environmental country list, and is a country with one-third the population of Trinidad and has over 200 artificial pitches.
He stated this was a key development pillar in their rise to a peak of 18th in world football and a quarter-final appearance at Euro 2016.
“Three Trinidadian young teens (15) who somehow still have their dreams of elite football alive, have gone to spend the summer in the US at a professional MLS academy where they will not play on grass for the entire month and all 27 sessions—training and games—will be on artificial turf, he said.
“Artificial turf is good enough for professional youth academies who invest millions in their players every year, but we here are claiming modern turf causes injury. Anything is possible when you don’t know what you’re talking about,” stated DeFreitas.