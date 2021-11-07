T&T’s future at stake

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says Trinidad and Tobago will continue in the business of natural gas production as long as there is a market for it.
He says while the world is leaning towards cleaner, more environmentally-friendly sources of energy, the change cannot be made overnight.
Rowley was speaking during a media briefing at Piarco International Airport on Saturday night, following his return from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland.
He noted that the use of hydrocarbons like coal, oil and gas has been pinpointed as the cause of global warming and climate change and the world is trying to move away from these products.
But he said phasing out these products would have an impact on the countries whose economies depend on them.
“While advocates have been demanding that something be done now, that something has far-reaching consequences for the economies and the populations who are using hydrocarbon products like coal,” he said.
“We don’t have any coal to use or to sell, but we certainly are in the business of selling a product that’s involved in oil and gas, and we are also an international seller of LNG — a hydrocarbon product. And we are, in fact, deeply involved in petrochemicals. So, we have to keep our eyes wide open on what is being said about what is to happen with the world’s economy.”
The PM said T&T’s future is at stake.
“We in T&T have to pay particular attention that the so-called or anticipated corrective measures are measures where we have our voice heard and we have our interests protected,” he stated.
“We are in the business of hydrocarbons and will remain there as long as there is a market in the world.”
The PM also noted that bigger oil-producing countries like the United States, Australia and China have not voiced any intention to stop producing hydrocarbons.
But he said T&T is in the spotlight as this country has been deemed to be one of the biggest polluters, per capita.
“So, we have our work cut out for us,” he said.
Consequences for T&T
Rowley said T&T will join with other oil-producing countries to defend its argument that gas is the cleaner fuel among the fuels available at this time.
However, he said it is accepted that there is a climate change problem that is driven by the use of hydrocarbons and that changes have to be made.
“Of course, that change will come,” he said.
“But our presentation to this conference was that we expect that the change will come to people like us in a reasonable and manageable way.”
There could be consequences for countries that do not comply with “greener” energy practices, Rowley noted.
This could come in the form of fees and penalties.
He noted that banks are also being asked to stop funding companies that are engaged in oil and gas exploration.
“For T&T, that is a dagger aimed at our heart,” he said.
Rowley said international funding would have a great impact in helping countries like T&T to reduce its carbon footprint. He said it was therefore important for T&T to have access to the Green Climate Fund.
But for now, Rowley said, the Government is moving ahead with its exploration agreements with energy companies BP and Shell as well as the development of the Loran Manatee field.
“We have had very good responses from Shell and BP and significant investments are committed to keeping T&T in the production side of things,” he said.