T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

One December day 34 years ago, a suitcase bomb exploded aboard a passenger jet as it flew from London to New York.
People and plane parts rained from the sky over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland.
In all, 270 lives were lost that day in what remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
The investigation into who did it, and why, was relentless.
In 2001, Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing Pan Am 103.
He was jailed for life, but released on compassionate grounds by the Scottish government in 2009 after being diagnosed with cancer.
He died in Libya in 2012, but before his death he allegedly named his co-conspirator.
This week, it was announced that the man accused of making the bomb was in US custody.
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared Monday in a court in Washington, DC. He faces life in prison for causing the deaths of people from 21 countries.
One of those countries was Trinidad and Tobago, because a man from Point Fortin was sitting in that aircraft when the bomb detonated.
This is his story:
Of the 2,996 killed when the planes flew into the buildings and field on September 11, 2001, in the United States, 13 were Trinidad-born.
They are honoured in a memorial on the grounds of the US Embassy in Port of Spain, and at the place life ended for so many—the World Trade Center site in New York, where each year their names are read.
Of course, long before that day, Trinidad and Tobago knew about terror, through the shame of the 1990 attempted coup, the destruction of property and the deaths of at least 24 for whom there was never any real justice, retribution or restitution.
But you may be surprised to know that long before the evil deeds of Al Qaeda and the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, terrorists had killed one of our citizens.
It was an attack which, 34 years later, is still the subject of criminal investigation by people intent on pursuing justice for this Trinidadian and 269 others murdered when the passenger plane exploded above Scotland and fell to the village below.
Names have potency, so let’s speak his.
Anthony Selwyn Swan—Trinidad-born, US resident, 29 years old.
Sitting in seat 44K, on the right side, a window seat, at the rear of the double-decker Boeing 747, Pan American Flight 103, as it prepared to head out over the Atlantic.
Swan had boarded with the others at London’s Heathrow Airport—destination: New York. Among the passengers—35 America students, 12 children, a baby, a 79-year-old woman—21 countries represented.
The flight took off at 6.25 p.m., December 21, 1988. At that point, they had 38 minutes to live.
The aircraft reached cruising altitude six miles above the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, when the bomb exploded in the cargo compartment at the front of the plane. The nose and cockpit peeled away.
Passengers would have been stunned by the cold, roar and darkness, the decompression knocking them unconscious as the beheaded plane began to fall, the engines still at full throttle.
The people of Lockerbie—population, 3,000—reported the sound of constant thunder, then what appeared to be a flaming meteor. A minute after the bombing, a fuel-filled wing, part of the passenger compartment attached, came down in a residential area, killing 11 on the ground, setting fire to the houses.
Wreckage fell in and around the town, the cockpit in a sheep pasture.
The pathologist would later report that more than half the passengers would have regained consciousness as the fuselage fell to a lower altitude; and that two, whose bodies were found four days later, had survived the fall but died of exposure from the cold.
It was four days before Christmas. Anthony Swan was one of the people who fell on the town of Lockerbie. The newspapers would report bodies in groups of five, ten, 20 found in gardens, roads, parking lots, fields and roofs—some so normal that they appeared asleep, others barely recognisable. Eight bodies were never recovered.
It took three years before charges were brought against two Libyans, and another eight years before international sanctions and negotiations with then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadaffi before they were handed over. In 2001, Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi was convicted. The Scots gave him a 27-year prison term for killing 270 people.
Honouring the lost
Lockerbie would become a place of mass mourning, families flooding the town in search of loved ones lost. And to this day there is a yearly pilgrimage by still-grieving families to places created by town folk. The focus is Dryfesdale Cemetery, where you will find the Garden of Remembrance and Lockerbie Air Disaster Memorial listing the victims.
And at the cemetery caretakers’ cottage, converted to honour the victims and town, you will find a dozen books on the Lockerbie Bombing, reams of investigation reports, and images from that day of death. You will also find folders containing the details of each passenger, family connections, occupation, where they were going, coming from, messages from loved ones, a summary of their lives.
Anthony Swan’s name is there. But except for his seat number, and date of birth and death, the page is blank. Nothing was publicly known of him. Until we found out.
The American dream
Point Fortin is a town that sits on Trinidad’s southwestern peninsular, a place so apart from the rest of the country that it could make a good case for autonomy.
It is here that Grenada-born couple James and Joselyn Swan came to make a life, settling in Cap-de-Ville. Anthony Swan would be their last born of seven siblings, said his brother Gordon, who we found after an exhaustive search of the village.
Gordon, now 65 years old and a retired secondary school teacher, said Swan attended the area primary school and then evening classes at the government vocational centre, doing a course in cabinet making. With prospects grim, he dropped out of an apprenticeship programme at the Presto Praesto youth camp and decided to follow the migratory route made by so many from Point Fortin—and chase his dreams in New York.
At age 19, he travelled to the US on his own, meeting up with friends who had made the journey earlier, and started looking for work. And from all reports, says Gordon, Swan did well—securing a job as a courier moving parcels around the Big Apple, doing part-time dee jay gigs, marrying, having three children by 1998—when he was invited by his sister to come to London where she was then resident. He accepted. It sealed his fate.
Gordon Swan remembers the events vividly.
“He was on his way back to New York when the plane was bombed. It was my sister who called me to say what happened. I had heard the news earlier. I had my suspicion he was on board because it was around the time he was flying. And from what we saw on the news, we knew there could not be any survivors.” That feeling of knowing for sure, said Gordon, cannot be explained in words.
“It was a shocker. It devastated the entire family. Our parents were still alive then.”
The Swans would have a memorial service for him in Point Fortin.
But this family would be one of the lucky ones. Anthony Swan was sitting in that part of the plane that experts said was not damaged by the bomb. He was one of the passengers who tumbled from the wreckage as it fell from the sky.
His race would have made the task of identification easier.
In 1988, Pan Am was still flying the Port of Spain route. The airline flew Swan’s Point Fortin family to New York for his funeral. It was obvious he has suffered traumatic head injuries, said Gordon. But they got to see him one last time. Swan is buried in a New York graveyard.
Swan’s legacy
Like any other youth from the area at the time, said his brother, Anthony Swan went to the US “looking for a better way of life”. He would have been 57 years old this year, had the randomness of life not found him on Flight 103. But this is what Swan left.
Before heading to the United States, Swan was already a father. The daughter would be raised by extended family after her mother drowned at the Guapo Beach, her body never recovered.
In 2008 Libya’s then-leader Gadaffi, though never admitting involvement, paid $1.5 billion into a US compensation fund for relatives of victims of terror attacks blamed on Libya.
Swan’s wife and children in the US benefited, including his orphaned Trinidadian daughter, dealt this cruel fate at far too young an age.
But she has done well despite the trauma and not growing up with her parents. She never forgot.
Her name is Nikisha Dickson-Swan, and she too became a New Yorker like her dad.
We spoke with her this week about the news of the arrest of the terror suspect by the US Department of Justice, who told the families, “Our reach and our memory are long, as this investigation shows... But we hope, today, the victims feel the embrace of the people who have poured their hearts and souls into bringing them a few steps closer to achieving some sense of justice for them and their loved ones.”
Dickson-Swan told us: “What happened that day robbed me of my father. He was part of everything that was good, and I was deprived of a life with my dad.
“I am so grateful to all those who never forgot my father or any of the victims, and continued to investigate to find who did this. And it is fitting that as we approach the 34th anniversary of the bombing, they have found the man who is responsible for causing this harm to so many people.
“And while none of us will ever really get closure, at least our minds can be at ease that there will be justice. My father still lives in my heart, and his legacy will live on always. He will never be gone.”
And in Lockerbie they, too, never forgot.