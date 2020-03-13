THE family of Trinidad and Tobago’s first COVID-19 case “is in isolation”.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in response to an urgent question in the House of Representatives yesterday, said contact tracing had been done for people who sat in business class on the flight on which this person travelled.
“The individual sat in business class so we have contacted everyone in business class. You don’t do contact tracing for the entire flight because they would not have been in close contact (with the individual). We contacted those who were in business class, traced them to their hotels and alerted them. So that is what we have done,” he said.
Explaining what was meant by “contact tracing”, Deyalsingh said it was meant to identify “close contacts” or persons who were in face-to-face contact with the individual who has symptoms for over 15 minutes or more.
“So if you (the infected person) is walking through the airport, it does not mean that you have to contact everyone. In the case of the Guyana flight, which is a (Caribbean Airlines) flight, the crew was in self-isolation, even before the individual was identified. We have identified who sat next to the person on the flight and protocol tells you, you go two rows ahead, two rows behind and to the side. Those (persons) have been contacted. We are also doing close contacts on any Immigration officer who might have been in contact with the person,” he said.
On the Alberta, Canada, incident, the person left Trinidad and Tobago asymptomatic. He said the Chief Medical Officer reached out to his counterpart in Alberta and was awaiting information.