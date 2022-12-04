‘T&T scans more cargo containers than US, EU

CONTRARY to the opinion of some, Trinidad and Tobago scans high percentage of cargo containers entering the country.
It is even more than what is carried out by the United States and the European Union (EU), Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated in a media release yesterday.
Imbert was responding to criticism from several quarters over what was said to be the low percentage of scanning of containers entering T&T ports, “resulting in an editorial in today’s Daily Express calling for righteous anger to be directed at the Ministers of Finance and commentary in other newspapers.”
The editorial in yesterday’s Express stated: “Whatever outrage Cabinet ministers claim to inhabit on this issue, is significantly misdirected. When they meet next, presumably this coming Thursday, they should train that outrage, and their questions around it, on their colleagues in the responsible positions.
“These would be the ministers of finance, and those responsible for national security and the port.”
Imbert said however, if the Express had checked the July 2021 American Journal of Transportation, it would have discovered the following published data: “Customs and Border Protection (CBP) currently scans 3.7 per cent of the roughly 11 million containers entering the US each year. Only about one per cent of that total, or 104,000 containers, are checked at ports overseas. Similar figures can be found for the EU. Around 1.5 per cent of all cargo arriving to EU ports is scanned.
“In other words, Trinidad and Tobago scans five times as many containers entering our ports than the USA and eleven times more than the EU.
“Further, if the Express had read a paper entitled ‘Monitoring container traffic and analysing risk’, a publication of the European Commission, it would have discovered that only two per cent of containers are physically inspected worldwide, whereas Trinidad and Tobago physically inspects over twenty per cent of containers, or ten times the world average,” Imbert stated.
The release went on to add that if the country were to move to 50 per cent or 100 per cent image scanning and/or physical inspection of shipping containers, trade could grind to a halt, with severe adverse effects on commerce.
“Surely, the Express, as a champion of the business community, understands that. To combat crime, many countries, including the USA, have pledged for years, and even enacted legislation, to increase their levels of seaborne container scanning but have continuously postponed the implementation of this measure because it runs counter to trade facilitation.
“Instead, virtually all countries in the world use a risk-based assessment system and intelligence gathered by local security agencies and international security partners to profile importers and identify suspicious or ‘high-risk’ cargo, which is why their level of scanning and physical inspection of containers is so much less than Trinidad and Tobago,” Imbert added.