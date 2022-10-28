T&T scientist comes full circle to alma mater

An 18-year-old man was remanded into custody when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday, after he was charged with murder.

Ryan Rampersad, of Church Street, Golconda, Ste Madeleine, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of 15-year-old Videsh Dookran, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.