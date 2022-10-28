T&T scientist comes full circle to alma mater

2021 World Food Prize winner, Trinidad-born scientist Dr Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus.
During its first in-person graduation ceremony since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Thilsted was among hundreds of graduates from the faculties of Science and Technology and Food and Agriculture who proudly crossed the stage yesterday morning.
Addressing the audience at the ceremony at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Thilsted encouraged graduates to think global and act local.
She recommended persons to build on the support of friends and family; make use of the networks and platforms they have, and especially make use of the innovations, science and technology accessible now.
Thilsted said: “As you leave these known environs and go into the wider world, let me share with you my experience. In my work on global food systems, I continue to draw on the principles and experience that I learned from my mother and grandmother. So build on the support of your family and friends, and make full use of the networks and platforms which you have developed.
“The present-day data technologies, science and innovations which are accessible to you, make full use of them. However, combine them with the richness and diversity of traditional and local knowledge and culture to arrive at the best solutions that are appropriate for you. Think and learn global—and act local.”
“There are many opportunities to do this, learning about the innovations and solutions from islands in the Pacific, as well as countries in Caricom. Be bold and daring; you have much to offer, graduating from The UWI, ranked by UNESCO in the top 2.5 per cent of universities globally, and number one in the Caribbean,” she added.
Not new to being awarded and recognised globally for her work, Thilsted’s groundbreaking research on small native fish species led to the development of nutrition-sensitive approaches to aquatic food systems, and gave way to her receiving the World Food Prize, which is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for Food and Agriculture, according to The UWI.
Last year, she also received the prestigious Arrell Global Food Innovation Prize, an international award recognising the achievements of individuals who have advanced food security around the world through contributions to science or communities.
Untraditional path to success
Thilsted is currently the global lead for nutrition and public health at WorldFish, an international, non-profit research and innovation organisation which aims to reduce hunger, malnutrition and poverty across the globe.
And her work has improved the health and nutrition of millions of vulnerable groups from low and middle-income countries across Asia, Africa and the Pacific.
Born in Reform Village, Gasparillo, Thilsted attended Naparima Girls’ High School and graduated from The UWI in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in tropical agriculture.
Thus, yesterday may have felt like a full-circle moment for her as she graciously accepted the honorary doctorate from her alma mater.
Reminiscing on her untraditional path to success, Thilsted shared: “When I was in your position, I realised that with my degree, I had the opportunity to explore many pathways, some untraditional. I decided to work as an agricultural officer in Tobago, in the field with small-scale farmers, not in the office. This work experience showed me new horizons and gave me the opportunity to spread my wings further afield, and after some time, with higher education, being comfortable to take on global assignments.
“You can do the same as I did, with the encouragement of your family and friends. For example, look to the opportunities in the Caricom countries. The world is open to you. You have much to give and so much more to learn. So do be bold and brave as you step forward.”
All graduates and their support systems were also praised by the university yesterday for the resilience shown throughout the pandemic, for their hard work, ability to adapt to virtual learning during lockdowns, and for never allowing any distractions or new norms during to the pandemic stop them from being able to make it to the finish line and cross the stage yesterday.
Yesterday’s graduation theme was therefore aptly entitled “Lux via”.
According to The UWI Chancellor Robert Bermudez, the theme reflected hope and the light at the end of the tunnel as the world seems to be past the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also giving the valedictorian speech yesterday was Ashleigh Lai, whose speech reflected a similar optimistic tone to all graduates.