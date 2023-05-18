Trinidad and Tobago has scored low in a Rule of Law survey, with 80 per cent of respondents of the view that top government officials attack or attempt to discredit the media and civil society organisations that criticise them.
Seventy-seven per cent felt that top government officials attack or attempt to discredit opposition parties.
Citizens are also of the view that top government officials attack or try to discredit the country’s electoral system.
The Rule of Law 2022 reports for 26 countries, among them T&T and 25 other Caribbean and Latin American countries, produced by international civil society organisation World Justice Project (WJP) based in Washington were released yesterday.
The countries surveyed were: Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Dominica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname.
In T&T, interviews were conducted among 1,001 households between June and July 2022, through face-to-face interviews, the report noted.
The report said when asked about authoritarian tendencies in T&T, 80 per cent of respondents felt that top government officials attack or attempt to discredit the media and civil society organisations that criticise them, while 77 per cent felt that top government officials attack or attempt to discredit opposition parties.
“Compared to their regional counterparts, respondents in Trinidad and Tobago most often felt that top government officials attack or attempt to discredit the media and civil society organisations that criticise them (80 per cent), resort to misinformation to shape public opinion in their favour (75 per cent), attack or attempt to discredit the electoral system and other supervisory organs (72 per cent), seek to influence the promotion and removal of judges (68 per cent), and seek to limit the courts’ competencies and freedom to interpret the law (64 per cent),” it stated.
Working against the judiciary
From a regional perspective, the report deduced that in 19 out of 23 countries, a majority of people believed top government officials attack or discredit the media and civil society organisations.
“This belief is most widespread in Trinidad and Tobago (80 per cent), Brazil (77 per cent), Colombia (74 per cent), Argentina (73 per cent) and Bolivia (73 per cent). It is least prevalent in Haiti (38 per cent), where the central government is very weak,” the WJP said in a media release summarising the report yesterday.
“In 18 out of 23 Latin American and Caribbean countries, a majority of people believe top executive branch officials are working to weaken, influence, or disobey the judiciary. At least two-thirds of people in Ecuador, Argentina, and Brazil hold each of these beliefs. Most people disagreed with all of these beliefs in only five countries: Barbados, Haiti, Honduras, Dominica, and Panama,” it added.
The WJP said 15 out of 23 countries, at least half the people believe top government officials attack or try to discredit their country’s electoral system.
“This belief is most widespread in Brazil (75 per cent), Trinidad and Tobago (72 per cent), Colombia (71 per cent), Ecuador (71 per cent), and Bolivia (68 per cent). It is least prevalent in Barbados (30 per cent).
Trust in government officials and elected representatives is generally low across Latin America and the Caribbean.
The report said among 26 countries, Barbados was the only one where most people said they trusted both national and local government officers (68 per cent and 69 per cent respectively).
The World Justice Project defines the rule of law as a durable system of laws, institutions, norms, and community commitment that delivers accountability, just laws, open government, and accessible justice.