T&T Scouts beat Korean heat

Scout from Finland

RED MANGO TREAT: A Scout from Finland, left, is offered red mango by a member of the Trinidad and Tobago contingent during yesterday’s cultural exchange at the 25th World Scout Jamboree, in South Korea.

Despite the departure of thousands, the mood of the participants at the historic 25th World Scout Jamboree taking place in South Korea still remains very positive, said National Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John in a news release yesterday.

Scouts from the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore departed the campsite on Saturday.

Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the Jamboree began on Wednesday at the site in the coastal town of Buan as South Korea grapples with one of its hottest summers in years, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

“The controversy surrounding the jamboree was significantly reduced with the celebration of Culture Day yesterday at the Saemangeum campsite of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea,” John said.

The Jamboree, which runs till Saturday, started with about 40,000 scouts, mostly teenagers, from 158 countries.

The campers were housed in tents at a campsite built on reclaimed land.”

John added, “Today the countries represented here at the campsite presented various aspects of their culture. These ranged from traditional clothing, traditional dances, phrases and words from their language and snacks and food. The Trinidad and Tobago contingent played soca and calypso music for the crowds that gathered around our home for the 12 days of the Jamboree.

“Despite us being a small contingent of 30 people, the snacks of red mango and other preserved fruit made delicious repast for our visitors. They were also delighted by the samples of East Indian delicacies such as kurma, barfi, and amchar. To quench their thirst we also provided sorrel and mauby,” he said.

“Of note was the fact that word spread about our fare and queues of visitors came to question the young men about the food and culture of Trinidad and Tobago. They handled the questioning admirably and proved themselves worthy ambassadors of the nation,” John stated.

T&T Scouts beat Korean heat

