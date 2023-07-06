Director of The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) Denise Pitcher says there are other countries around the world that are not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and who do not have domestic legislation, but continue to host asylum seekers and refugees.
Pitcher made the comment in light of a decision in a constitutional motion brought by Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominguez, handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad on Tuesday, who declared that the Refugee Convention and principle of non-refoulement do not apply to this country as there has been no domestic incorporation.
The judge said provisions under the Immigration Act were the law of this country, under which migrants, asylum seekers and refugees can be deported, even if registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
He noted that while in the year 2000, this country signed the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, after this date, the Government did not address the issue of domestic incorporation and that no definitive policy was ever formalised or implemented.
Pitcher however said that while there are countries that are not party to the Refugee Convention and who do not have domestic legislation, they continue to host asylum seekers and refugees and provide them safety, security and access to basic services.
Of this country, she said: “While we don’t have domestic legislation, we’re still a party to the convention and we’re also a member of an international community that strives to uphold human rights and to treat vulnerable persons with dignity and humanity, and that should always be an important consideration to any country who strives to be a member of an international community that respects human rights.”
She added that obligations could not be ignored and that the matter should be appealed.
Pitcher added: “In the decision, Justice Seepersad talked about the fact that we’re a small island, our finite resources, however, I don’t think that was a fair assessment in terms of the situation and the context in which we live because the fact of the matter is Trinidad and Tobago, we have not really engaged very much with international organisations and with regional bodies and with other mechanisms that are available at our disposal who have pledged to provide us with support in terms of technical expertise and resources.”
The Express reached out to the director of the Living Water Community (LWC), Rhonda Maingot, but was unsuccessful in getting a comment on the court’s decision.
However, attorney Ganesh Rampersad, who represented the LWC, which was named as an interested party in the matter, said: “We agree with judgment because that is the law.... We would want to support the idea of a policy because at the end of the day, we do feel that there is a need for a policy to give some clarity.”