T&T stands ready to assist Haiti

Trinidad and Tobago stands ready to assist the people of Haiti, which was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, killing more than 700 people.
Haiti is also expected to be affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Grace today.
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday that the T&T Government was liaising with the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) for what relief efforts would be needed.
“Haiti has asked for specific international assistance for urban search and rescue. Their government has indicated that additional support will not be requested until the extent of the damage is known,” Brown stated.
He said that T&T remained in “close communication” via CEDMA and the Caricom secretariat, and would be assisting with relief efforts that will be mobilised via regional agencies.
As of midday yesterday, 724 people had been confirmed dead, with at least 2,800 people injured.
Rescuers are picking through rubble in a desperate search for any survivors.
Homes, churches and schools were among buildings flattened in the quake. Some hospitals were left overwhelmed and in need of supplies.