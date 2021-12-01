Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has assured that Trinidad and Tobago has the capability to test for unique Covid-19 variants as well as for the new Omicron variant.
He however warned that despite no cases of Omicron being detected in T&T thus far, this does not mean that it is not already in the country.
“We started testing for unique variants through The University of the West Indies...so we have the capability to test for the Omicron variant,” Deyalsingh said yesterday.
“Additionally, CARPHA is building some capacity to do testing for variants of concern. The Ministry of Health would have assisted the molecular biology lab where Prof Christine Carrington operates from with a $500,000 cash injection to purchase extra capacity. I visited the lab to see the machinery that was actually bought and, with that injection of cash, they were able to increase by about a factor of 20 the number of samples they could run at any one time,” he said.
Deyalsingh said no cases of Omicron have yet been detected and assured that the ministry would come to the public with the information if cases are confirmed.
“The UWI, as they always do, will contact us immediately upon getting their first case. Now, it doesn’t mean that the Omicron variant isn’t in Trinidad and Tobago or anywhere else. It just means we have not detected it as yet,” he said.
Deyalsingh said as the Omicron variant is new, a lot is not yet scientifically known about it.
Get your sword and shield
Senior paediatric emergency medicine specialist Dr Joanne Paul said, from what is known, the variant is very easily spread and will definitely become the dominant variant.
“It’s very transmissible. Significantly, with the mutation, it’s almost like having a separate Covid-19 virus again. The worry is that it may not be picked up by our immune systems and it might partially be responsive to vaccines,” Paul said.
She however noted that the variant has presented with mild symptoms so far.
“That’s the trajectory of how these pandemics go. You have the peak, the worst variant and then afterwards it becomes milder and milder and our immune systems becomes stronger and stronger to it.
“So, we may turn the corner from this or we may not. I think what we have to see is the response to the different populations. It might be milder so far with those small amounts in South Africa but we have to see how it responds to the Europe-an population, the US and also the Caribbean population.”
Paul urged the public to get vaccinated as the world waits to see how the Omicron variant progresses.
“It is going to be the dominant variant once it comes. It will take over Delta for sure. But we have to watch carefully and, in the meanwhile, I would reinforce that if you’re not sure what is coming down the road…let’s get the protection, let’s lock the doors, let’s get everything ready, and let’s try having our health being improved… and having our vaccine health being improved. Get your layers, take your sword and shield, pick a vaccine, so no matter how it comes, you’ll be able to fight it – even if it’s better or worse,” she said.
T&T has implemented travel restrictions, banning travel to T&T non-nationals from eight South African nations.
No additional travel bans have been announced despite the Omicron variant being been detected in a number of other countries including the United Kingdom and the United States.
Deyalsingh said the decision to add any more travel restrictions would be taken if needed, as the situation evolves.