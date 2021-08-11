Trinidad and Tobago is set to receive nearly 908,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States.
A first batch of 305,370 vaccines will arrive in the country today.
The US Embassy made the announcement in a release yesterday, saying the donation is free of charge, with “no strings attached”.
“We are proud, in co-ordination with Caricom, to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We are donating the Pfizer vaccine not to secure favours, extract concessions or pursue hidden agendas. We are not imposing conditions the way other countries are doing. We are donating these vaccines absolutely free of charge. We are giving them for a single purpose: to save lives and end the pandemic,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore said.
The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs confirmed the donation in a release, saying the shipment is scheduled to arrive at Piarco International Airport at 8.15 a.m. today.
“This arrival marks the largest consignment of donated vaccines to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the ministry said.
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it was the result of sustained dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations.
The US Embassy said yesterday the donation was in keeping with US President Joe Biden’s commitment to donate at least 80 million vaccines from the US supply to countries throughout the world.
“On August 3, President Biden announced we have donated and delivered more than 110 million doses to more than 60 countries. With this milestone, it’s clear that the United States is delivering on our promise of serving as an arsenal of vaccines for the world—and we are only just beginning,” the embassy said.
“The nearly 908,000 doses the United States has committed to donating to Trinidad and Tobago will constitute 77 per cent of all vaccines donated to Trinidad and Tobago since deliveries started in February.
“Sharing millions of US vaccines with other countries without any strings attached signals a major commitment to the public health efforts of Trinidad and Tobago by the US government,” the embassy added.
T&T also received a shipment of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines through the Covax facility yesterday, and some 82,000 of the same brand of vaccine donated by the government of Canada last Thursday.
Both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines are currently being administered at various vaccination sites across T&T.
The Pfizer vaccines may however not be made available to the general public.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine authorised to be administered to children ages 12 and above.
No vaccines are currently approved for children below the age of 12.
Last month, during a news conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said when T&T receives a supply of Pfizer vaccines, it would be reserved strictly for secondary school pupils.
“Given the quantities that come to us, it would be first call for our high-school age population,” Rowley said then, noting it would be one step closer to being able to reopen schools next month.