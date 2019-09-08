T&T troops leave on 30-day mission

Minister Stuart Young

SEND-OFF SPEECH: National Security Minister Stuart Young, centre, addresses personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force at Piarco International Airport, before they departed for the Bahamas yesterday as part of T&T relief efforts to that country following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. —Photos: STEPHEN DOOBAY

ONE hundred men and women of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force left yesterday to render aid to the Bahamas following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The group, which also comprised personnel from the T&T Regiment, T&T Coast Guard and T&T Air Guard, departed just after 11.30 a.m. to head to Nassau.

Before they left on a flight facilitated by Caribbean Airlines (CAL), they were addressed by Minister of National Security Stuart Young at Piarco International Airport. Young thanked the men and women for what they were about to do, knowing that they would be facing a difficult 30 days.

