Trinidad and Tobago is under a tropical storm warning.
Citizens are being reminded that such a weather system could lead to flooding, roofs being ripped off, trees uprooted and other dangers by as early as this evening as the yet to be named “Potential Tropical Cyclone” makes a beeline towards both islands.
If it strengthens further into a tropical storm, its assigned name will be Bonnie.
The warnings took on a greater urgency yesterday afternoon after the National Hurricane Center in Florida, United States, reported that the storm was already packing 64km/hr winds while being situated approximately 700 miles east-south-east of Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) said by last night the storm was still being considered a tropical wave but that as a “potential tropical cyclone” it may intensify by the time it approaches both islands.
Both islands have been placed at an Orange threat level, which means citizens are advised to secure themselves and their property and “take shelter/shelter in place or evacuate from where they are”.
ODPM: Prepare quick evacuation
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) also advised citizens yesterday to be prepared to protect lives, livelihood and property.
Citizens living in low-lying areas are advised to monitor watercourses near their homes and to use the time of calm before the storm to pre-position sandbags to prevent water entering their homes.
Farmers are advised to secure their livestock as well.
They also advised citizens that they needed to plan a quick evacuation to a shelter if this becomes necessary while emergency supplies of food and water need to be on standby.
Loose outdoor items such as porch chairs and other items lying around the house need to be secured as they become potential missiles during strong sustained winds. Flood waters are not to be driven through or waded through.
The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies (ATTIC) in a media statement yesterday offered other nuggets of advice including a quick grab-bag containing a change of clothing, essential toiletries and medicines should be packed and kept close in case of evacuation.
ATTIC also advised homeowners to create “good drainage” around their properties to prevent a potential back-up of water in their yards which can then enter homes.
Police on alert
The Police and Fire Services are on alert to respond to any eventualities that may arise later this evening into tonight and into tomorrow.
Up to last night there was however no announcement from the Education Ministry with regards to the closure of schools some of which has been designated as emergency shelters.
Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, who spoke to CNC News last night, said Government’s response and preparation was a measured one which means they will react according to advice received from the Met Services.
With regards to communication, Al-Rawi said Government is prepared to speak to its citizens using radio and SMS and broadcast services from the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) using its emergency broadcast platform.
He added that all 712 municipal police officers and all the municipal corporations were told to cease their regular operations yesterday to plan for the impending storm.
WASA advice
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised its customers and members of the public that it is taking all necessary steps to prepare for the approaching storm.
In a statement issued yesterday, WASA said “heavy rains and winds associated with such weather systems, may affect operations at several of the Authority’s water treatment facilities, due to a combination of factors such as turbid river conditions, clogged intakes and power failures.”
The utility advised customers to maintain/establish a water storage system and manage this stored water as best they could by eliminating wasteful practices, repairing leaks and overflowing water tanks at home and in businesses.
| Key phone numbers
Contact numbers for regional corporations
Port of Spain: 800-PSCU
San Fernando: 800-SCDU
Arima: 800-2ABC
Tunapuna/Piarco: 800 TPRC
Sangre Grande: 800-SGRC
Couva/Tabaquite: 800-CTTC
Point Fortin: 800-PFBC
Penal/Debe: 800-PDRC
Diego Martin: 800-DMRC
Chaguanas: 800-DCBC
Siparia: 800-4SRC
Mayaro/Rio Claro: 800-4MRC
San Juan/Laventille: 800-SLRC
Princes Town: 800-PTRC