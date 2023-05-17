T&T wants action, not plans on paper

Charrise Seepersad

‘tackle crime urgently’: Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad during yesterday’s debate in the Senate on The Finance (Supplementation) and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023.

How effective will the $3.325 billion allocation for the National Secu­rity Ministry and the $2.559 billi­on for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) be in stemming the crime surge in this country?

The question was asked yester­day by Independent Senator Cha­risse Seepersad, in her contribution to the debate on the Mid-Year Review in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

“The country does not need any more rhetoric. We require action, not plans on paper of the Government within its constitutional powers,” she said.

“As I approach this debate, I must mention the exorbitant murder rate, frightening home invasions, increa­sing prices generally, and declining living standards,” she said.

She added: “Crime continues to threaten social and economic development, and impacts all citizens. We are in the middle of a murder spiral, projected to be 4,000 murders in eight years and the country with the sixth-highest murder rate in the world. Gangs are targeting businesses, homeowners and indi­viduals.

“The demand for gun licen­ces signals the public’s feeling of impotence against criminals, and believe that the time has come for them to take matters into their own hands. There is an urgent need for crime to be addressed from both social and economic fronts. Economic stability demands that this issue be aggressively and comprehensively tackled.”

Seepersad said while it was not prudent to publicly release security measures, citizens had a right to a measure of assurance and visible evidence that the protective servi­ces were winning the battle against crime.

She added that crime fighting in a modern age requires sophisticated approaches and an intelligent core of personnel to anticipate and prevent the occurrence rather than the reactionary approaches that continue.

Seepersad also said she believes now is as good a time as any to liberalise the Trinidad and Tobago fuel market, but the Government should maintain some level of subsidy on diesel prices to limit the impact of a further increase in the cost of transportation services.

She said the fuel grant given to those already receiving Government assistance should be maintained.

“Therefore, the money saved from subsidising fuel prices at lower than market prices can be channelled to areas of greater need,” she said, adding there should be long-term inclusive and adaptive planning for real growth.

