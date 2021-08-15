Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Will his contract which ends tomorrow be renewed?

While the matter engages the attention of the Police Service Commission, a poll commissioned by the Express and conducted by Solution by Simulation (SBS) has found on the eve of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s contract coming to an end fewer citizens perceive crime as in a state of crisis while a super majority of 69 per cent support the renewal of his contract.

Griffith’s reappointment is one of few issues of national agreement across all demographic groups, the poll found. Among those polled, 69 per cent support Griffith’s re-appointment, with 11 per cent opposed and 20 per cent with no opinion.

The poll, which was conducted between August 3 and 12, 2021, states that crime, previously the most important national issue for more than a decade, has been eclipsed by the Covid-19 pandemic .

Crime is described as a crisis by 30 per cent of the population but in past years, over 50 per cent of the population had described the crime situation as a crisis.

An additional 58 per cent of the population however still view crime as “a major problem”, with only 12 per cent treating it as either a minor problem or not a concern.

