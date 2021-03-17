NEIL RAMDEEN has been denied bail for possession of child pornographic material.
Ramdeen, 35, an estate constable with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), appeared virtually before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie yesterday.
The charge was laid by Cpl Baboolal of the Freeport Police Station.
Ramdeen, 35, of Penal, was represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.
Police prosecutor Sgt Soodeen objected to bail for Ramdeen’s criminal record to be traced. Darmanie remanded him into custody until today.
Child pornographic pictures and videos were allegedly found after a search warrant was executed last Monday at Ramdeen’s home.