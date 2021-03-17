Court image

NEIL RAMDEEN has been denied bail for possession of child pornographic material.

Ramdeen, 35, an estate constable with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), appeared virtually before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Dar­ma­nie yesterday.

The charge was laid by Cpl Baboolal of the Freeport Police Station.

Ramdeen, 35, of Penal, was represented by at­torney Bhimal Maharajh.

Police prosecutor Sgt Soodeen objected to bail for Ramdeen’s criminal record to be traced. Darmanie remanded him into custody until to­­­day.

Child pornographic pictures and videos were allegedly found after a search warrant was executed last Monday at Ramdeen’s home.

