The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) says it is probing the root cause of a power outage across Tobago yesterday.
T&TEC said in a media release yesterday that at 11.33 a.m., the entire island lost electricity supply due to an issue at the Cove Power Station.
The Commission said restoration began within four minutes, starting at Milford Bay, Crown Point, Bon Accord and environs, and in half an hour most customers were back on supply.
It said at 12.31 p.m. electricity was restored to all customers.