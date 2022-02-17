It’s malicious and mischievous for anyone to say that Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) workers were to blame for yesterday’s islandwide blackout.
So said Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) executive vice-president Peter Burke, who has responsibility for T&TEC workers.
He told the Express yesterday it was ridiculous and pure speculation for people to point fingers at the workers.
Workers were accused on social media of sabotaging the electricity supply, pointing to the mandatory vaccination for public servants who had a deadline of yesterday to comply.
One commenter said, “While investigations have to be conducted, I have a feeling that the workers are behind this in my books cause it’s very suspicious that on the day before the mandatory vaccination takes effect, there is an islandwide power outage.”
Another user said, “Public servants on the whole have a lot of grudges over stalled wage negotiations and the vaccine issue.”
Burke told the Express that T&TEC workers are known to work tirelessly over the years, so people cannot just go about saying things that they are not aware of.
“We await the report from the investigation the commission will launch and then we can take it from there, but to speculate and blame workers is not responsible because when this country experienced a tropical storm a few years ago, these same employees worked around the clock to ensure power was maintained throughout the country,” he said.
Burke said he was taken aback by people attacking the workers.
Noting this is the longest nationwide outage experienced in 40 years, he said:
“This means it was a very serious issue, which had to be rectified before power is restored to the country. When I enquired, it was told to me that T&TEC was experiencing difficulty in getting all the plants back up and running. The report from the investigation is expected to be known Thursday (today).”
SJBA: It doesn’t look good for the country
Also commenting on the outage was the San Juan Business Association (SJBA), which said it may be speculative, but one cannot help but think about the coincidence to the mandatory Public Service vaccination deadline.
“This national event isn’t a good look for the country nor citizens and, by extension, business. One power outage has disrupted electrical supply, water supply, gas supply, traffic lights and traffic, online schooling and lessons, just to name a few. This does not reflect well on the national security of the country as a whole,” the SJBA said in a statement to the Express.
The association said it hoped this blackout is not about people playing with the State infrastructure and hoped that good sense prevails.
“We are also calling for a full investigation on this matter and that the arms of the State give the public a comprehensive report as to why the citizenry and businesses must suffer the consequences of this sporadic power outage. We want transparency, we do not want to be kept in the dark,” the SJBA stressed.
Asked to comment on the association’s comments, the OWTU executive vice-president said it was irresponsible for a business organisation to allude to this.
“Now is not the time to speculate and we await the outcome of the investigations,” Burke added.