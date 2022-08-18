A fallen tree caused it in February.
On Tuesday night, however, land slippage along the unopened segment of the Solomon Highway extension to Point Fortin caused the collapse of a Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) transmission tower, triggering power outages across the country.
It happened near Grant Trace, Rousillac, along the 220-kilovolt transmission line delivering power from the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant in La Brea, to the rest of the power grid.
The National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), which has oversight of the highway extension project, said the land movement near the tower was first observed on Monday, and T&TEC was informed of the instability.
In February, less than two kilometres away, a fallen tree had struck the same transmission line, causing a nationwide blackout.
T&TEC said Tuesday’s incident left 35 per cent of the island without a supply.
Parts of Marabella, Princes Town, Diego Martin, Siparia, Penal, Chaguanas, Couva, Malabar and other areas were impacted.
The commission said it immediately began load shedding, with power in all but one location being restored by 1 a.m. yesterday.
Load shedding meant having to pull the plug on parts of Trinidad, while additional capacity was provided by the independent power producers serving T&TEC, a media release stated.
The power cut happened around 7.20 p.m. but it was not until 8.51 p.m. that the commission issued a statement advising customers of what had happened.
By then, there was widespread outrage, with citizens in the dark as to what had happened.
After midnight yesterday, T&TEC advised customers to conserve electricity to minimise the capacity and reduce the number of forced outages during rolling load shedding.
The Express visited the site yesterday, and found T&TEC employees mobilising heavy equipment to begin restoration work. A truck carrying utility poles arrived at the site to be installed for the transmission lines to be relocated from the affected tower.
No homes are located near the transmission tower.
By midday yesterday, T&TEC stated that phase one of repairs to the 220kV transmission tower had commenced. And customers who were directly affected by load shedding were back on supply.
“This initial phase of repairs significantly minimises the need for rolling load shedding over the next few days and allows T&TEC to install several poles and attendant lines to bypass the compromised section (tower and lines). It should be noted that in fully executing this solution, a few brief outages may be required,” T&TEC stated.
The commission also stated that engineering planning was ongoing to replace the damaged tower in the medium term.
What happened
in February
The findings of an investigation into the February 16 nationwide blackout was laid by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in the House of Representatives in April.
The committee was chaired by Chandrabhan Sharma, retired professor of electrical and computer engineering at The University of the West Indies, and included former T&TEC chairman Keith Sirju, and acting Police Superintendent Allister Guevarro.
It stated that the tree in Palmiste hit a high-voltage transmission line, causing a cascading chain of events which led to system failure in Trinidad.
It noted as well that during this period when electricity was lost for over 12 hours, there was a remarkable failure in information sharing in that none of the agencies involved—including T&TEC, Independent Power Producers (IPP), the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and law enforcement agencies—took up the ball to provide leadership, particularly with respect to the provision of pertinent and timely information to a concerned public.