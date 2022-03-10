JONELL JOHN—who is being referred to as Trinidad and Tobago’s first Omicron variant Covid-19 patient—has been charged with breaching the country’s Covid-19 travel protocols.
Police said she is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on April 19.
John landed at Piarco International Airport on December 9 last year.
She flew via a connecting flight from New York, USA, to Panama, and then to Trinidad.
John said she took two PCR tests in New York, but was told the results would not be available in time for her flight.
The PCR test is said to be much more reliable in detecting the presence of the virus.
John said she went to the airport (JFK International, in New York) anyway, and while about to board a COPA Airlines flight to Panama she was asked for the PCR results, which she told airline officials she did not have.
However, she presented the result of an antigen (rapid) test, which said she was negative.
She was then allowed to board the flight which left New York, travelled to Panama and then Piarco.
But when she arrived at Piarco, she received the results of the PCR tests—with one indicating she was Covid-19-positive, and the other negative.
Police said she was taken to Caura Hospital, where she was treated. She said she was fully vaccinated.