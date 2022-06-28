Tainted by bias

AFTER two decades before the court, countless hours of complex legal debates, multiple hearings at all levels of the judicial system and millions of dollars spent by the State, those accused of fraud and corruption-related offences in one of the four Piarco enquiries have had their committals overturned.
It is now up to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide whether it will be seeking to have the enquiry started afresh or if the prosecution against the group of former politicians and businesspeople will be abandoned.
Five law lords at the London-based Privy Council yesterday found that the 2008 committal of the group by late chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls to stand trial at the High Court was tainted by apparent political bias.
They were facing a multiplicity of charges arising out of the construction of the Piarco Airport terminal building in the 1990s while the United National Congress (UNC), led by then-prime minister Basdeo Panday, held office.
Charged were former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung, former national security minister Russell Huggins, former Nipdec chairman Edward Bailey, Maritime executives Steve Ferguson, John Smith and Barbara Gomes, Northern Construction chairman Ishwar Galbaransingh, the company’s financial director Amrith Maharaj and Kuei Tung’s then-girlfriend Renee Pierre.
Galbaransingh and Ferguson were said at the time to be financiers of the UNC.
While the appeal was only brought by Smith and Gomes, all of the defendants have benefited.
The ruling comes on the heels of the controversy of Attorney General Reginald Armour SC and Sequor Law Firm being disqualified in parallel forfeiture proceedings in a Miami Court related to the Piarco case.
Armour’s disqualification was based on his previous role as one of the defence attorneys representing Kuei Tung and Pierre in the local court.
Hopelessly compromised
The Privy Council panel comprising Lords Hodge, Sales, Leggatt, Burrows and Malcolm said McNicolls should have recused himself from the Piarco I enquiry given certain information that was being prominently highlighted in the media before and even during the time of the committals.
That information could have instilled the belief in the minds of the fair-minded and informed members of the public that the possibility existed that McNicolls was biased against the defendants.
“When all the various sources of concern are considered together the observer would be likely to agree with the appellants’ submission that by January 2008 the Chief Magistrate was hopelessly compromised. Given that everything was happening in the full glare of publicity, his mind must have been in turmoil,” the judgment stated.
The information they were making reference to was the imbroglio involving McNicolls and then-chief justice Satnarine Sharma that led to Sharma’s impeachment under section 137 of the Constitution and McNicolls’ subsequent conviction of Panday in 2006 on allegations of him failing to declare a United Kingdom bank account to the Integrity Commission.
McNicolls had informed then-attorney general John Jeremie SC that Sharma was attempting to influence and place pressure on him to rule in favour of Panday.
This led to impeachment proceedings being initiated in 2007 and evidence being heard against Sharma.
The following year, an application was made by attorneys for the Piarco defendants for McNicolls to recuse himself from the proceedings, but he refused and subsequently committed them to stand trial at the High Court.
Since then no indictment has been filed by the DPP’s Office.
Following their committals, a judicial review as well as a constitutional claim was filed at the High Court against McNicolls’ refusal to recuse himself.
However, both actions were dismissed at both the High and Appeal Courts.
In their ruling, however, the law lords said the claims ought to have succeeded.
“The constitutional claim succeeds because a tribunal which is seen to be impartial is part and parcel of both due process under section 4 (of the Constitution) and a fair hearing in terms of section 5.
“However, as will be apparent, if there were any doubt on the matter the observer would have a number of other important issues to assess.”
They went on to add that this would include the absence of any reasoning by McNicolls in dismissing the recusal application and the “transparent attempt” by him to avoid scrutiny by only labelling it as “frivolous and vexatious”.
“The concerns as to due process and fair hearing are dependent on the same factors which underpin the judicial review. To countenance an inherently vague and novel challenge based on the alleged lack of moral authority of a judge who is otherwise entitled to preside would be something of a slippery slope and difficult to reconcile with established safeguards of judicial independence,” the judgment read.
The law lords also made reference to McNicolls’ written statement at the impeachment proceedings in which he said he had purchased a parcel of land in 2005 for $3.6 million. After buying the land, McNicolls said he was seeking to resell it given that he had found himself in financial difficulties and lagging behind on his bank loan payments.
The purchase was made from one of CLICO’s subsidiaries–Home Construction Ltd.
McNicolls stated that, prior to the start of Panday’s trial, he was attempting to resell the property to CLICO but was unsuccessful.
However, during the week of March 20, 2006, when Panday’s trial began, he received a telephone call from someone from the insurance company who identified himself as Tony Maharaj who offered to pay him $400,000 as a deposit to repurchase the property. He said on March 27, 2006, the last day of Panday’s trial when CLICO’s then-senior executive Lawrence Duprey gave evidence in defence of Panday, he contacted Maharaj and arranged for the $400,000 payment.
But while the cheque was accepted and deposited into his bank account, McNicolls said he eventually had a change of heart and decided to repay the money since he had become “suspicious”.
The appellants stated the local Appeal Court erred in concluding that the factors which tainted the Panday conviction have no connection with or relevance to Piarco I.
For example, the significance of McNicolls’ indebtedness to and subconscious desire to please the Attorney General and the then current political directorate would be apparent to an observer of both politically charged events.
“However, no such assumption is required for a case based on apparent bias. In paragraph 102 the court drew a distinction between a real possibility of bias and a mere possibility of bias in that the former requires more than speculation on the part of the observer.
“It can be accepted that more than speculation is required; however, the Board is satisfied that even if focussing only on the Chief Magistrate’s indebtedness to the Attorney General, the observer would conclude that the potential impact of this was not confined to the Panday trial but was also a source of real concern in respect of Piarco I.
“If the Chief Magistrate might have at least a subconscious desire to please the Attorney General and others by convicting Mr Panday, the same would apply, and perhaps more so, at decision time in respect of the Piarco 1 defendants. It is the beholdenness itself, not the precise circumstances in which it arose, plus the Attorney General’s direct interest in Piarco I, which create a legitimate doubt as to the Chief Magistrate’s ability to act as a wholly independent and impartial judge,” the judgment read.
The appellants were represented by attorneys Edward Fitzgerald QC, Fyard Hosein SC, Joseph Middleton, Annette Mamchan and instructed by Simons Muirhead & Burton LLP (London) while the respondents were represented by Thomas Roe QC instructed by Charles Russell Speechlys LLP (London).