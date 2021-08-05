Take Covid jab or pay to be tested

Hundreds of employees across eight private medical facilities have been told to get vaccinated by September 1, failing which they will be required to undergo weekly Covid-19 PCR testing at their own expense.
The Express yesterday spoke to representatives of seven of the eight facilities, who disclosed there has been some vaccine hesitancy among staff, but the majority of the employees understood the importance of vaccination and the need to get jabbed.
The vaccination policy has come from the following hospitals:
1. Cross Crossing Medical Centre
2. Gulf View Medical Centre
3. Medical Associates
4. Southern Medical Clinic
5. St Augustine Private Hospital
6. Surgimed
7. Victoria Nursing Home
8. West Shore Medical Private Hospital
A news release signed by the hospitals stated yesterday it is the aim of all the private hospitals in Trinidad and Tobago licensed to operate under the Private Hospital Act Chap 29:03 to fully support the Health Ministry’s vaccination roll-out plan and to have 100 per cent of employees fully vaccinated by September 1, 2021.
The policy states that the private hospitals have all agreed, as providers of healthcare to the vulnerable population, that they have an obligation to provide a safe environment for their treatment and care.
“We as your private healthcare providers will use every means at our disposal to protect the accessing public, and the best weapon available to us right now is the vaccine,” the health facilities state.
“While we respect each person’s right to make decisions regarding one’s own health choices, we have all agreed that all unvaccinated employees without medically supported evidence for an exemption, will be required to submit weekly PCR Covid-19 test results to their respective human resource departments with effect from September 1, 2021,” the policy adds.
It added that this decision was not taken lightly.
“We understand the cost factor involved, but the safety of persons accessing private hospitals and their families are OUR first priority,” states the policy.
West Shore chief executive officer (CEO) Umesh Rampersad, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, said 40 per cent of the hospital’s 200 employees are vaccinated and he expects the numbers to increase.
He, however, lamented existing vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation from social media.
“There is a tremendous amount of lack of knowledge although we have provided lectures to them (staff) they continue to read social media and be misguided. We had to come to an ultimatum on what to do and how we move forward,” he said.
Doctors, he added, have complained that they are not prepared to bring their patients to the hospital unless all employees are vaccinated.
He added that patients and doctors are asked to test for Covid and therefore it is expected of all staff.
He said according to the OSHA Act, the health facilities have a responsibility to provide protection, noting that the reason the hospitals came together is because they share common problems.
Rampersad said everyone needs to come together and healthcare providers and employees have to be “top of the line”.
Dr Arun Naraynsingh of Medical Associates told the Express there are about 250 employees at the hospital, of which 70 per cent are vaccinated.
He said they try to keep an environment that is free of Covid, and every patient that comes into the hospital is tested.
He said there are also restrictions on visitors. “We are trying to keep Covid out as best as we could. So when we have employees that are not vaccinated and can potentially infect people who we have tested to be free of Covid, and they come to the hospital and they get infected because of staff, that’s a very sad situation,” he said.
He said people are afraid because they think the vaccine will make them ill.
Naraynsingh said they have talked to the staff and convinced many to get vaccinated.
He said the hospital has now started to vaccinate the public, and he has noticed a lot of their staff who were against it are now wishing to be vaccinated since this drive started.
Dr Ajit Udit of St Augustine Private Hospital said there are about 150 employees and very few members of staff who have not been vaccinated.
He said now that the vaccines are accessible, be believes that all unvaccinated employees will avail themselves.
Dr Anirudh Mahabir of Surgimed said about 90 per cent of 80 employees have been vaccinated.
He said they have can trying to get staff vaccinated ever since last year.
Mahabir said there was difficulty in accessing vaccines, and now that they are available there are very few who have not been inoculated.
“I just say two things—take the vaccine and you will not die when you get infected or don’t take the vaccine and you will die if you get infected... that seems to have convinced people,” he said.
Religious grounds
Tricia Medford of Gulf View Medical Centre said 95 per cent of the staff of 150 are vaccinated.
She said persons who are hesitant to take the vaccine are citing religious grounds, as small churches are advising they do not take it.
She said fear is being propagated though social media.
Patients, she said, are asking if the staff are vaccinated, and the doctors are requesting only vaccinated staff around their patients.
She said every day information is shared with staff, and she personally has sat with staff to allay any fears and concerns.
“People are scared and we just have to try and work with them, but we have to protect our patients at the end of it,” she said.
Medical grounds
Martin Battersby of Southern Medical Clinic said 80 per cent of their 280 employees have been vaccinated.
“We do have some hesitancy mostly on medical grounds, and we are sorting that out and helping them make a decision.
“We have a minute amount who are hesitant because of the social media influences, but we use suasion and people who were adamant they will not take it are taking it now because they are seeing, especially in the US, where people are dying from the Delta variant,” he said.
Battersby said he thinks employees understand it is important to safeguard themselves and their families and patients.
Meanwhile, Maria Girdharrie of Victoria Nursing Home said they have been lucky, as almost 100 per cent of the staff of 30 have been vaccinated.
She said two employees contracted Covid, but will be taking their vaccines after they have been cleared to do so.
She conceded it was not an easy task.
“It took a lot of convincing. Initially they were scared because they heard people were dying and I sat down with each of them individually and asked what are their concerns. I said the benefits outweigh the negative aspects. What is the reality? If you get Covid you’re going to end up possibly on a ventilator—which would you prefer? So it look a lot of communicating, but they all went very willingly, thank goodness,” she said.