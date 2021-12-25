TAKE THE SHOT

TAKE the Covid-19 vaccine, please.
This was the plea to police officers, soldiers and others in the protective services from the heads of the country’s national security apparatus yesterday amid staggering numbers of Covid deaths and infections in the country.
For instance, of 23 police officers and one civilian staff member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) who have died from Covid-19, only one of them was fully vaccinated, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob reiterated.
While that officer took the responsible step and took the vaccine, he had other health issues, Jacob pointed out.
He said two others who lost their lives to the virus were partly vaccinated while the other 20 chose to refuse vaccination.
“I wish from this podium here to make that cry, to make that call to all officers both in the Defence Force and in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service who are not vaccinated to please be vaccinated. That is the key,” he said.
The acting commissioner was speaking during a function at the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) headquarters in El Socorro when he, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and other heads of national security met and extended Christmas greeting to members of the protective services.
In his address to the gathering, Jacob said similarly to how the duty of police officers was to control and prevent crime, so too the Ministry of Health was doing its part to battle Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
And all citizens had a role to play, including police officers and other arms of national security. The solution he said was simple: get vaccinated.
At a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s two Saturdays ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said, on that date, only 49 per cent of police officers had been fully vaccinated.
In the Prison Service with a staff of 3,400, just 35 per cent, and in the Defence Force, 30 per cent out of 5,400 workers had taken the Covid-19 vaccine.
Even lower percentage figures were recorded when it came to the Immigration Department and Fire Service at 25 and 20 per cent, respectively.
“It is possible, in some sectors, in this requirement to get vaccinated and use this vaccination as a protection from this intruder but only some sectors have been able to accomplish it or have made any effort to accomplish it and the biggest delinquent is the Government,” the Prime Minister had stated.
‘Embarrassed’ Hinds
Minister Hinds, who also spoke at yesterday’s function, said these figures were nothing short of “embarrassing” to him.
“I urge you on behalf of the Government. I was very embarrassed when the Prime Minister read out about two weekends ago for the nation to see the vaccine uptake status for all the divisions of national security. I must say it was embarrassing. When this vaccine programme started, I would regularly call the Chief of Defence Staff, the Commissioner of Police, the Fire chief, the Prison chief, everybody to enquire how this thing is going,” he said.
But with such small percentages of frontline operators being vaccinated, Hinds said this was the reason why the Government felt it necessary to implement the “no vaccine, no pay” policy from mid-January.
“We tried a state of emergency, we have regulations, we did all of that so the Government felt it had to do something more. Government, the largest employer (with) the most officers, the Government decided that this makes the most sense for logical and common-sense reasons to make these places safe zones,” Hinds said.
“Nobody is telling you you have to take the vaccine. That is your right. You decide (but) I pray that all of you for whatever reason you might not have (taken the vaccine), would find logic and would find a pathway beyond that and protect yourselves and your families.”
He said the Government’s safe zone policy was not designed out of ill-will “and out of whim and fancy but when we are losing 30 to 35 Trinbagonians per day” Government cannot just simply sit back and not take necessary steps to save citizens from themselves.
Acting Chief of Defence Staff Brig Dexter Francis said he was also asking the men and women of the Defence Force to take the Covid-19 shot.
“Just like the Police Service, we too have been losing unvaccinated members,” he said.
Francis said he was advising the membership to ignore and disregard misinformation on social media and pay attention to the science and health professionals.
“The science is that the vaccine can save your life. The Minister of Health said it very clearly that if there are ten people in the Intensive Care Unit, out of those ten, one out of that ten is vaccinated, meaning nine are unvaccinated.
“So let us as service personnel who want to continue to assist our country to find its way out of the conundrum that crime, criminality, drugs and guns have brought to our country by being present and taking the vaccine, giving ourselves a fighting chance so that we can be present to continue to do our duty for as long as we possibly can,” said Francis.