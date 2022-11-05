United National Congress (UNC) local government representatives have been “taken by surprise” by the announcement of a partial proclamation of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020.
This is according to chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Allen Sammy who said UNC councillors and aldermen have been kept in the dark about the whole process.
On Thursday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced that the Bill would be partially proclaimed on Tuesday allowing for the extension of the terms of councillors and aldermen from three to four years.
As a result, local government elections, which were constitutionally due between December 2022 and March 2023, will not be due until December 2023 to March 2024.
“It is a recipe for chaos and confusion, we have not a clue on what parts are being proclaimed,” Sammy told the Express.
“We have no idea if they have developed the necessary guidelines and schedules. We have no idea the amendments they said they would address. We have been kept in the dark. We, the practitioners, have not a clue. So, I am totally against it and the manner in which it was done.”
Sammy acknowledged that UNC councillors had boycotted a consultation on the operationalisation of local government reform in August but he defended that decision.
‘PNM buying time’
“It was one consultation they were having, they claimed the Prime Minister was coming, the Prime Minister never came then he claimed he never came because it was boycotted by the UNC. I didn’t know the UNC is calling the shots for the Prime Minister.”
Sammy said he believed the proclamation was simply to delay the local government elections to allow government more time to try to win over the public who have become frustrated by crime, high prices and other issues.
“Society is in free collapse,” he said.
“Now they are trying to buy time to win currency with the population and I am not sure what strategy they intend to adopt. But they would have done their homework and realised they would have lost one and possibly two corporations. So, they have postponed the elections hoping to buy time. We are going to oppose it as much as we can via our party and its leader at the highest level.”
Sammy’s comments were echoed by chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong who said the proclamation, at this time, is a delay tactic.
“To me that is just to give the ruling party more time to put their house in order,” Awong said.
“They are not ready for elections, seeing as they are lacking in a lot of areas. There are a lot of problems with roads and crime and the high cost of living and everything else.
“We welcome local government reform but I don’t think this had anything to do with it at all. I think this was just to give themselves time to gear up for elections because they are not very popular at this time.”
Concerns about full-time service
But Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire said local government reform is necessary to ensure that corporations have the resources to properly address the concerns of their burgesses. He said he was in full support of the partial proclamation and the phased implementation of the new law.
He said he had discussions with other councillors and they, too, are in support.
He said some have however expressed concern with the move towards making the jobs of local government representatives full-time.
Al-Rawi said on Thursday that part of local government reform would be ensuring that councillors and aldermen serve in their positions on a full-time, salaried basis as many currently have other jobs and careers. Under the new law, they would have to give up these careers to serve in local government full time.
Casimire said many councillors have already signalled that they are not willing to give up their careers.
“Most of the councillors who are employed on our council, if they are required to leave their jobs and be fully salaried under local government reform, they have indicated that they will not make themselves available. There are a couple who are still thinking about it but we have councillors who have careers outside of local government council and they are not willing to give up their careers.”
Casimire said more clarity is needed on who will be fully salaried and how the positions will work.
On the Opposition’s claims that the PNM is “running scared” of local government elections, Casimire said this was not the case, at least in his corporation.
“I can comment for Arima and we are not afraid of elections. We know we are doing an excellent job in Arima and therefore we stand by our performance. The PNM is not afraid of elections at any time however we do see this as a necessary step to transition into the new local government reform.”
Also speaking with the Express, alderman in the Port of Spain Corporation Wendell Stephen said he was in full support of the partial proclamation.
He said councillors were unable to do as much work as they could have over the past two years because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The extension will give them an opportunity to at least try to help some of the burgesses that they represent and get some work done because very little could have been done in the past two years,” he said.
Stephen said he hoped the remuneration packages for local government representatives who are required to leave their other jobs would be good.
“So that people can see for themselves whether they want to make local government a full-time career or not.”
Stephen dismissed the comments from the Opposition and said it is not the first time local government elections have been delayed.
“I am not surprised by what the Opposition will say but I am hoping the time is taken to really get informed because everybody promised reform and we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”