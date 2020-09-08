Customers who have been inadvertently charged taxes on electronic devices will be refunded.
The taxes imposed by the Customs and Excise Division are Value Added Tax (VAT) or Online Purchase Tax (OPT) on computers, laptops and tablets.
The refunds apply to those consumers who have been charged these taxes as a result of a manual entry by an importer or an electronic entry that was already in the ASYCUDA system prior to last Friday, but not yet imported as of that date.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday sought to clarify the issue of the removal of VAT and the OPT on computers, laptops and tablets.
In a statement, Imbert said the tax breaks were in effect from September 4, after he made the announcement via social media.
Several couriers told the Express that when the various devices came into the country after the announcement was made by the Government, they were told by the Customs and Excise Division that the taxes were not waived as there was no legal notice.
Yesterday, the division in a release said the removal of taxes would actually require a legal notice which would have to go through the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
It says thereafter it would be sent to the legal department before these items can be classified without the taxes.
It therefore said these steps were yet to be completed and Customs has not confirmed whether they have received this mandate and they continue to impose regular taxes.
However, the Finance Ministry provided the legal notice for wavier of VAT and OPT on the devices, which came into effect on September 4 and expires on December 31, 2020.
The order was made by President Paula-Mae Weekes under section 72 of the Miscellaneous Tax Act.
Head of Ezone Courier company, Paul Pantin, questioned what mechanism was going to be used to refund the VAT and OPT by the Finance Ministry.
“This process is always a long and drawn out one, because the ministry staff now has to go through all the paper work to see what VAT and OPT was paid from September 4…. This is not realistic cause that can take up to six months. While we are grateful for the tax break on the devices, a plan on how this is going to be reimbursed needs to be discussed,” he said.
Pantin also said due to the new school term being online not just here but globally, there is a shortage of computers and laptops so customers are finding great difficulty in purchasing either an HP or DELL brand.
Speaking with the Express, the manager of Courts in Port of Spain confirmed there has been a mad rush for the devices since the announcement on Friday.
She said they are all out of laptops and desktops and there are only a few more tablets remaining.
“This is not just in the Port of Spain branches but the East-West Corridor. We have ordered more, but I am unable to say when the shipment will arrive,” the manager said.
The owners of an electronic outlet in Port of Spain and Grand Bazaar said laptops have sold out quickly since last week.