Two teenage girls have been denied bail for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a taxi-driver last week.
Celine Chartoo, 18, a 17-year-old girl and Kevin Antoine, 30, appeared virtually yesterday before Siparia magistrate Aden Stroude.
They faced charges of kidnapping and robbery with violence towards Dexter Rooplal last Tuesday in Fyzabad and possession of firearms for trafficking in Couva. The charges were laid by PC Sonnylal and acting Cpl Charles. Antoine faced four additional robbery charges from March 2020 in the Southern Division. These were laid by PC Ragoonath.
Police prosecutor Sheldon Salazar objected to bail and made reference to the Bail Act as it pertained to the firearm charge. He also spoke of the prevalence and seriousness of the other charges.
Chartoo, of Fyzabad, was represented by attorney Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan while attorney Perusha Lord represented the 17-year-old of Penal whose name cannot be used because she is a minor. Antoine, of Arima, was unrepresented.
Stroude remanded the three in custody to return on March 15.
Rooplal, 39, reported to police that while plying his Nissan Tiida for hire, one male and two females entered his vehicle in Siparia and asked to be taken to Market Road, Fyzabad.
It is alleged that, upon arrival, the male suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and told him to stop the car, which he did. The victim was allegedly ordered out of his vehicle, made to lie on the ground and struck to the back of his head with the gun.
Rooplal told police that he begged for his life and was ordered into the trunk of the car. One of the suspects then allegedly drove away with the vehicle. The victim reported that he escaped and while running heard an explosion. The suspects allegedly drove off with the vehicle, valued at $45,000, along Gower’s Well Road, Fyzabad.
Rooplal informed the police and the vehicle was tracked and intercepted in Couva. Three people were arrested.