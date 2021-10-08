Taxi-driver stabbed, suspect nabbed

An Aranjuez taxi-driver is being treated for multiple stab wounds after a robbery attempt yesterday morning. Due to the swift work of residents of the area, as well as responding police, a suspect was held and is in police custody. The victim told police that around 10.30 a.m., he picked up four passengers at the Aranjuez taxi stand.
He dropped off three of the passengers at their requested locations. However, when the suspect was alone in the car, he asked to be taken “off route” and indicated he would pay extra.
While driving through Sookia Street Extension, which is off Johnny King Road, the man pulled out a knife and announced a hold-up. He attempted to take control of the car and stabbed the driver to the back and the back of his neck. The driver lost control of the vehicle which ran into some bushes off the roadway. The suspect then left the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. People in the area who heard the commotion notified the police. Officers from the North Eastern Division, who were conducting patrols in the community at the time, responded and were able to detain the suspect a short distance away.
The injured driver was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he was treated. His condition was described as “serious but stable” by doctors at the complex.
Where are the cameras?
Speaking with the Express, Aranguez Taxi Drivers’ Association president Ramchandra Temal said the incident had left him feeling frustrated, angry and sad. “Right now I am glad that the taxi-driver is okay and is expected to recover because that situation could have had a very different ending, sad to say. So I’m counting the blessings, but outside of that, I am angry. Since 2015 I have been petitioning with the Police Service and the Government to install cameras by the taxi stand so they can have records of every person who enters the taxis, so if, God forbid, a crime happens, we know who they are,” said Temal.
“I have met with senior officers who aren’t even there any more...each time we have been given assurances. To date, nothing has been done. I’ve even asked for something as simple as a police vehicle parked there along with us as a deterrence but we’ve gotten nothing. A few years ago a driver was killed. Since then we’ve had continuous robberies. Do we have to wait for another life to be taken before the Government acts? I am begging all stakeholders. Please hear our cries, and please act on our cries.”
In July, 2018, 55-year-old taxi driver Baliram Boodlal Balgobin was fatally shot during a robbery gone wrong along Ali’s Drive, Aranjuez.
No one has been held for his killing. The incident led to two days of “silent protest” by taxi drivers in the area, most of whom did not work their designated routes. Assurances were given by the State at the time that there would be increased patrols to protect taxi-drivers.
Taxi man beaten and robbed
St Joseph police are searching for three men who assaulted and robbed a taxi driver on Thursday afternoon. The Express was informed that the incident took place around 2 p.m. at Caiman Road, St Joseph.
The victim told police that he was plying his Nissan Almera in the vicinity of Curepe when he picked up three passengers who asked to be taken to Caiman Road. However, upon reaching the destination, the men begun assaulting the driver, and pulled him out of the car.
They hit him to his chest and head before they stole $300 in cash as well as his car keys. They then fled the scene.
Man found dead in Laventille
A post-mortem has been ordered after a 30-year-old man was found dead in Laventille on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Kendell Nesbitt, of Eastern Quarry. The Express was told that around 7.15 p.m., police received a report that a man was being attacked along Kerr Street in Eastern Quarry.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Nesbitt’s body lying on a track off the roadway. The officers observed marks of violence to the victim’s head and chest. They notified the Homicide Bureau and officers led by Insp Soodeen, Insp Knott, and Sgt Matthew responded.
Eight held for breach of curfew
Eight persons were held on Thursday for breach of curfew, bringing the total number of persons held to 1,845.
Three persons were also held for breaching the Public Health Ordinance, bringing the number of arrests to 1,702, while 23 persons were issued fixed penalty tickets for failing to wear face masks.
The total number of tickets issued to date stands at 18,430, which if all were paid meant the State stands to benefit by $18,430,000.
As of yesterday, 70 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with 327 persons currently quarantined due to exposure.