The family of Chaguanas taxi driver Clevon Bruce is appealing for assistance in finding him after he and his car disappeared on Saturday.
Bruce, 46, a father of one, was last seen plying his silver Nissan B15 for hire at the Chaguanas taxi stand early Saturday.
He did not return to his mother’s home at Crown Trace, Enterprise, nor his home at Fletcher Road, hired Todd’s Road, as he would usually do after work.
His brother, Andell Bruce, told the Express that his brother would not leave home without telling his family.
Andell Bruce said his brother worked nights, and mainly took hired transport jobs for regular clients.
“He mostly hustles at nights, mainly regular clients mostly from Central area, Arima, and San Fernando. He would also go on the taxi stand and do trips to Enterprise in between jobs,” the brother said.
Andell Bruce said that taxi drivers last saw his brother plying his car for hire at the taxi stand around 2 a.m. Saturday.
It is believed he took a 'hired' job at around that time.
He said that his brother had been a taxi driver for many years.
“When we didn’t see him on Saturday and his cell phone is just cutting off, we went looking for him. At his house, everything looked normal, but this is not like him at all.
“He was never in any problems with the job. He is fun to be around, he is the life of the party,” said Andell Bruce.
A report has been made to Chaguanas Police Station, and the family has posted the missing man’s picture on social media.
Anyone with information can contact Andell Bruce at 480-8072, or the police at 555, 999, 800-TIPS, Chaguanas Police at 665 9958/ 5271, or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).