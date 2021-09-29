Taxi drivers hurt by ‘insensitive’ PTSC ad

THE Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi Association has described as “insensitive” an advertisement by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) highlighting its $4 bus tickets, with the social media hashtag #taxinothing.
Association president Miguel Dolabaille said yesterday its members were “hurt” by the PTSC’s response to their announcement on Tuesday that taxi fares were to go up.
But PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding said while the taxi drivers’ position on the fare increase was understandable, the corporation was merely showcasing the fact that the fares had increased by $4—the price of a bus ticket.
Gooding said the marketing strategy was just a response to the taxi increase to remind commuters of the cheaper fare.
However, Dolabaille said as a State-run enterprise, PTSC employees were better protected than self-employed taxi drivers.
“It is very disrespectful of them to try to discredit us,” Dolabaille said.
PTSC’s campaign via social media followed an increase in taxi fares for the PoS/Chaguanas route from $11 to $15, set to come into effect on October 11.
Taxi-drivers have cited harsh times due to public health restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing them to suffer massive financial losses.
Maxi-taxi fares along the Priority Bus Route, servicing the East-West Corridor will also on October 11 increase by $2 per direct route.
Dolabaille argued that the PTSC campaign was unfair and the corporation should ensure it could provide “safe, quality and reliable service to thousands of additional commuters before making them a promise”.
He said PTSC would be benefiting from the Government’s support and none of its employees would have the same expenses as taxi drivers to maintain their vehicles.
Dolabaille said PTSC was wrong to have overlooked that the taxi fare increase came as a result of people needing to support their families.
No malice, just marketing
PTSC’s advertisement said, “PoS-Chaguanas $15 they say! We say purchase as much as three tickets and still have enough to buy a chocolate digestive! Our PoS/Chaguanas service is only $4 and runs every hour from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. #getwithus #choosethebus #taxinothing #MovingPeopleForward”.
Gooding admitted that PTSC would have to “get its house in order and bring reliability up”.
In a telephone interview last evening, he said PTSC’s Facebook advertisement came out of the PTSC’s marketing department because “they increased by $4 and we are still $4”.
“It was just to point this out,” Gooding said.
He added: “Maybe this is the best time for people to realise they should use the bus.”
Of the taxi drivers’ explanations that higher living and operating costs fuelled the added fares and that PTSC was “insensitive”, Gooding said: “We understand, but the bottom line is that you increased your fares by that same amount that we charge.”
PTSC’s advertisement went viral on Facebook yesterday.
One commenter said, “It’s about time Trinidadians started using the bus. Why pay more?”
But several others said they found taxis “reliable, unlike PTSC”, and one woman noted that “PTSC buses like to catch on fire”.
Gooding acknowledged the comments on safety and said: “This just happens at an unfortunate time where we just had two accidents.”