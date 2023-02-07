A VENEZUELAN woman reported to police that she was raped by an armed man pretending to be a taxi driver on Sunday.
The 38-year-old victim told police that she boarded a red Honda car in Cunupia around 5.15 a.m. to be taken to her workplace.
She reported that the driver drove to Gillies Road in Madras Road where he threatened her with a cutlass, and then sexually assaulted her.
He then dropped her outside a food establishment in Caroni South Bank Road, St Helena in Piarco. The woman described the man as being of East Indian descent, heavy build, brown complexion, low haircut, clean shaven, who wore a black T-shirt, and a pair of blue pants.
A report was made to the St Joseph police and police officers took a statement with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter.
The victim was taken to the St Joseph Health Centre.
Officers of the CCTV unit have been informed of the incident and is assisting with the probe.
PC Dickson is continuing investigations.