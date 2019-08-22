Chaguanas and Port-of-Spain taxi drivers parked their vehicles and refused to work on Thursday morning, causing delays to commuters.
The vehicles, plastered with placards, remained on the taxi stands at Upper High Street and Harris Promenade in San Fernando for five hours.
The taxi drivers are protesting a decision by San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello to relocate the two taxi stands to King’s Wharf.
The temporary move takes effect on Monday.
Adrian Acosta, president of the San Fernando to Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association, said drivers parked their vehicles at the taxi stands at 6am.
The drivers did not move their vehicles until 11am.
A public notice issued by the San Fernando City Corporation stated that the Port-of-Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands would be relocated on a one month trial period.
From 6am to 5.30pm, the taxis would be located at King’s Wharf, San Fernando. The noticed advised that at 6pm the taxis would move to Upper High Street and Harris Promenade, until 5.30am.
But, Acosta said, no consultation was held with taxi drivers on the issue.
Acosta said he was disappointed that the mayor would take a decision without having discussion with all stakeholders.
He said taxi drivers were not willing to move to King’s Wharf, which was a “dead zone”.
Acosta said the area was also a safety risk for commuters.
Last week, Regrello said the move was intended to reduce congestion along High Street.
He said the relocation of taxis to King’s Wharf, where the water taxi and PTSC bus services were already available, would make travelling easier to the public.
Regrello said police officers would be stationed at King’s Wharf to provide security to both drivers and passengers.