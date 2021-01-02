Taxpayers could lose millions

THE year 2020 saw the highest reduction in crime in more than 30 years, says Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

There were reductions in all major crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, said Griffith in his New Year’s address on Thursday. He issued the message in a video posted on social media, calling on citizens to continue working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make 2021 even safer than the last 12 months.

While he said there was still room for improvement within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the commissioner said it was moving along the correct pathway.