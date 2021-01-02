Taxpayers could lose millions

The contractual agreement was such that in the case of a breach by the Government, taxpayers would be exposed to multi-million-dollar lawsuits.
Such an agreement was signed off in 2014 by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, then-national security minister Gary Griffith and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
Documents filed on behalf of Vertical Aviation No 1 LLC (formerly known as Milestone Aviation Asset Leasing No 25 LLC) at the New York Supreme Court were partially unsealed following the filing of documents on December 17, 2020, in the New York Southern District Court before Justice Mary Kay Vyskocil.
The aviation company is seeking close to US$13 million (TT$88 million) in compensation from the T&T Government for breach of contract for a helicopter under the Persad-Bissessar regime in 2014.
If pre-judgment and post-judgment interest are added, the figure could skyrocket to TT$100 million should the court rule in favour of Vertical Aviation LLC.
The helicopter—a Sikorsky S-76 D—is well-known globally for its work in VIP transportation and utility work.
The helicopter in question is owned by Vertical Aviation LLC and retails for US$15 million.
Griffith’s role
According to court documents filed by Vertical Aviation’s attorney, Shawn Rabin, at the time the lease was executed on behalf of the Government, then-senator Gary Griffith was national security minister for Trinidad and Tobago.
A footnote on the document states Griffith now serves as the Commissioner of Police of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Then, he “had actual authority to execute the lease on behalf of defendant and to waive sovereign immunity as expressly stated in Section 16(d)(ii) of the lease. This is evidenced by multiple acts and statements of defendant, including those set forth below.”
The document added that in his capacity as then-attorney general, Anand Ramlogan SC and legal adviser to the Government of the Republic issued an opinion dated December 19, 2014, regarding the lease transaction to Vertical Aviation.
In that opinion, Ramlogan stated, among other things: “The government, acting through the minister of national security, has full power and authority to execute and deliver each lease document and to perform and comply with the terms and conditions therein.
“The lease documents and the respective covenants, conditions and obligations of the government therein are legal, valid and binding obligations of the government enforceable in accordance with their respective terms.
“The government is not entitled to claim any immunity from suit or execution of any judgment on the ground of sovereignty or otherwise.”
Additionally, the claim noted that based on Ramlogan’s opinion, should the matter reach the judicial halls, then the forum would be that of a United States court and “not subject to revocation”.
Business deal
As part of its suit, the court has to decide whether Griffith had actual and/or apparent authority to waive sovereign immunity... “the court is particularly interested in which law, New York law or the law of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, applies to determine whether Griffith had actual authority”.
Sovereign immunity refers to the fact that the Government cannot be sued without its consent.
Essentially, in this instance, it means if you are a business in T&T, you cannot sue the United States government and vice versa, unless a contract is signed stating otherwise.
Vertical Aviation is claiming such immunity does not exist, since at the time the contract was signed it was more of a business deal than government arrangement.
As part of its case, Vertical Aviation attached three confidential communications on the decision to lease the helicopter—T&T National Operations Centre, which at the time was within the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security, and the National Security Council.
Persad-Bissessar at the time headed the Security Council.
Letter of Comfort
As part of its case, Vertical Aviation tendered a Letter of Comfort and Undertaking dated December 19, 2014, penned by then-director general of Civil Aviation for T&T Civil Aviation Authority Ramesh Lutchmedial, regarding the lease to Vertical Aviation.
Apart from letters and minutes of meetings provided, tendered was the National Security Council’s November 20, 2014, minutes which “reflect that the council agreed to lease (one) Sikorsky S76D helicopter at a monthly cost of US$139,500 (TT$888,615) at an exchange rate of US$1=$6.37) for a period of five years and agreed that the expenditure... be met from allocations to the NOC”.
“This is the aircraft that the defendant subsequently leased from Vertical Aviation for $139,500 per month.”
At the time, Vertical Aviation noted that in connection with the lease transaction, the T&T government was represented by KR Lalla and Company, “a law firm based in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago”.
“Defendant’s lawyers provided Vertical Aviation with an opinion regarding the lease transaction. Counsel’s opinion represented, among other things, that the defendant was not entitled to any right of sovereign immunity with respect to its obligations under the lease. The opinion also represented that the lease had been validly executed by defendant and was binding and enforceable against defendant,” the document added.
With respect to payments for the helicopter, Vertical Aviation stated that the “defendant is the originator and remitter of the funds, sent from an account at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, used to pay the monthly rent owed under the lease before defendant defaulted on its obligations”.
Ramlogan’s legal opinion
On December 19, 2014, in a letter to The Milestone Aviation Group Ltd, Milestone Aviation Asset Leasing No 25 LLC, Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, National Association, as owner trustee, Ramlogan stated he was giving an opinion with respect to the execution and delivery of the Aircraft Lease Agreement (SIN 761027) dated as of December 19, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as “the Lease”) executed by and between the government and Milestone Aviation Asset Leasing No 25 LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Milestone”).
On examining documents and records, Ramlogan stated in his opinion, the government, “acting through the Minister of National Security, has full power and authority to execute and deliver each lease document and to perform and comply with the terms and conditions therein”.