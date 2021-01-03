TCL: No short-term cement price hike

TRINIDAD Cement Ltd yesterday said the Claxton Bay cement producer did not announce any price increase for the commodity effective January 1, 2021 and will not hike the price of its cement in the short term.
In an advertisement published in the Sunday Express yesterday, TCL said it continues to be committed to supporting the local economy and having a positive impact on Trinidad and Tobago in 2021 and beyond.
“Therefore, we want to emphasise that TCL has excess capacity to adequately supply the local market as well as the export market.
“Please note that TCL has not announced any price increases effective January 1, 2021. We will continue supporting our customers and the public by not increasing our cement prices in the short term.”
Asked in follow-up questions yesterday, what the company means by short term, an executive of the majority Mexican-owned company said: “TCL does not take an opportunistic approach. Since we did not announce any price increase effective January 1, 2021, we are not going to increase prices in the short term. Like any other manufacturer, in the medium and long terms prices might fluctuate based on significant changes in input costs.”
Questioned on the factors that will drive TCL to increase prices in the medium term, TCL said: “We want to re-emphasise that currently TCL is not considering a price increase.
“However, like any other product, the reasons for price increases could include increases in our main input costs price such as energy, raw materials, contractor services, labour costs, etc.
“In the last five years, TCL has been able to offset these cost increases while actually lowering the cement price to the market. TCL has made heavy investments in equipment and people, making the Claxton Bay plant one of the top performers in the CEMEX group, more competitive and productive with excess idle capacity.
“The Claxton Bay plant is now able to compete not only in the local market, but also in more than 20 export markets in the region. The plant at Claxton Bay has become one of the top three non-gas exporters and foreign exchange generators for T&T.”
The TCL comment, its first since last month’s announcement by the Government of restrictions on cement imports, followed a newspaper advertisement from Rock Hard Cement on Saturday in which the main importer of cement into T&T warned that the removal of tariffs and the increase in duties on cement initially by 35 per cent and by another 50 per cent more recently will cause “a price increase in excess of 80 per cent“ for cement sold on the local market.
Rock Hard also warned that the proposed restriction on cement imports to 75,000 tonnes a year, about 15 per cent of the 2019 sales of the commodity on the local market, would have “a devastating impact on prices, a major shortage of this commodity and the added threat of a monopoly in the supply of cement”.
In a direct response to the Rock Hard advertisement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) issued a news release on Saturday, pledging to safeguard the welfare of all consumers of cement:
The ministry said: “The MTI wishes to assure the population that it has acted and shall continue to act in the public interest and will continue to review market conditions to ensure both the economic well-being of Trinidad and Tobago and the welfare of all consumers.”
In its news release, the ministry said: “It is regrettable that the importer has chosen to publish advertisements at the same time that the importer has filed proceedings in the court. The MTI is unable to respond as the matter is currently before the court.”
On December 7, 2020, the Ministry of Trade issued a news release announcing the introduction of a quota, import licensing regime and registration system for all imported cement (building cement—grey and other hydraulic cements) effective January 1, 2021.
The Ministry of Trade said the quota regime would continue for three years from January 1, 2021 and the initial maximum quota ceiling allowed for importation for building cement (grey) and other hydraulic cements is 75,000 tonnes (inclusive) for 2021. This quota will apply to all importers and distributors.
Cement importers and distributors are also required to register with the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Among the requirements of registration with the TLU are that cement importers and distributors must be registered under the Companies Act for at least five years and must be registered with the Board of Inland Revenue, VAT office and the National Insurance Board.