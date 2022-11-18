TCL quarry shut after worker killed

TCL PHOTO__use

OPERATIONS have been shut down at the site where employee Gavin Ramoutar was killed at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Mayo quarry on Wednesday morning.

In a brief response to queries from the Express yesterday, the company said, “We have ceased operations at the area where the accident occurred and will continue to work with authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) to meet all requirements regarding the investigations into (Wednesday’s) accident.”

TCL confirmed that counselling has also been offered to workers.

Ramoutar, 39, of Whiteland, Williamsville, was killed when he got caught in the belt hopper machine he was operating and was crushed to death.

Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president Ancel Roget yesterday called for a full investigation into Ramoutar’s death. He also called for the OWTU’s inclusion in the investigation.

Roget extended condolences to Ramoutar’s family, friends and co-workers and described his death as extremely heartbreaking and an avoidable loss that should not have happened.

He said it came at a time when families are preparing for “the merriest of celebrations a mere one month away” and it was unfortunate that three young children were left without their only parent “due to a reprehensible accident”.

Ramoutar, whose wife died in a vehicular accident in 2009, was the father of children ages four, nine and 11 years old.

He was employed at TCL for the past ten years.

Roget said the OWTU, “calls on the multinational owners of CEMEX/TCL to investigate fully this accident and to make all responsible parties accountable for the tragic loss of this young life.”

He said the union, consistent with the OSH Act, demands that there be full transparency with the OWTU, the recognised majority union and that it be included in all investigations pertaining to this accident.

Roget added, “The OWTU in understanding the circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated, underscores the point, that employers must remember the value of human life.

