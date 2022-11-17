Machine attendant Gavin Ramoutar was killed while on duty at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Mayo quarry yesterday morning.
Operations at the branch were shut down after the incident, and an investigation has been launched by the company.
While TCL did not provide information about the incident, initial information collated by the police said that around 3.30 a.m., Ramoutar was operating a belt hopper machine when he got caught between it and was crushed to death.
Ramoutar, 39, had been an employee at TCL for the past ten years.
His sister Davika Ramoutar, who lived with him at the home he shared with relatives in Mapepire Road, Whiteland, Williamsville, said she got the news from a relative also employed at the plant.
She went to the Mayo quarry around 6.30 a.m. and was able to see her brother’s face before he was taken away by undertakers. She said his face had no injuries.
Davika, who also spoke with company officials, said: “They will do their investigation and I will deal with it accordingly after.”
She said her brother, who was known as Son Son at the quarry, left for work around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday. He spoke with his mom, ate and took a rest before it was time to head to his workplace for the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.
She said Ramoutar was never involved in any safety incidents at work and never spoke of having any safety issues.
Ramoutar, a widower since 2019 after his wife died in a vehicular accident, was a father of three. His children are four, nine and 11 years old. He would have taken them to school yesterday morning, but instead they were told the tragic news of his passing.
A quiet and loving person
Ramoutar, known as Dickey by his relatives, was the second person to have died in the family in recent months.
Davika said their 63-year-old father passed away five months ago after sustaining a heart attack.
The matriarch at the home is also battling cancer after being diagnosed exactly one year ago. Davika said she was not coping well with the death of the second born of her four children.
Ramoutar had plans to build his home next door and was also looking forward to the arrival of his brother from abroad and then a family vacation. Davika said they rented a beach house and planned to relax.
Davika described her brother as a quiet and loving person.
Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) branch president at TCL Kevin Arjoon said yesterday that Ramoutar’s colleagues were distraught and emotional.
He added: “As far as we know, the company is following the procedures set about by the OSH Act, and from that, we would move to a joint committee where we would investigate thoroughly and the findings would be revealed.”
He said the company’s safety personnel were also on the scene. Arjoon was accompanied by OWTU member and TCL employee Dwayne Baptiste.
In a release, TCL said it was saddened to confirm that Ramoutar was “fatally injured” at the quarry and offered condolences.
It added, “An investigation has been launched and we are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities. There are no further details at this time. We kindly ask that you respect the highly sensitive nature of this incident for the family of Mr Ramoutar as well as our employees.”
A sign outside the compound stated that the last date of injury was October 26.