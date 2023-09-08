Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

judge's gavel

A primary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly lured a pupil into his bedroom and gave her a massage.

The 47-year-old teacher was arrested for the offence of sexual touching of a child.

The arrest occurred on the compound of the primary school in Chaguanas at which he was assigned, and was carried out by officers of the Child Protection Unit of the Central Police Division.

Police said the offence was allegedly committed on a date unknown between April 30 and July 1, when the pupil attended lessons classes at the teacher’s home in preparation for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

It was reported to police that the teacher allegedly lured the child into his bedroom, where he removed her clothing and massaged her.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the school because he allegedly attempted to elude police officers, as he had not been staying at his home and had left the country for a period of time after the report was made by the child last month.

WPC Rogers-Flemming and WPC Foster are continuing investigations.

—SM

