Miguella Simon, a Marabella South Secondary School science teacher, will open the batting, with her rendition of “Sticking Together”, at the semis of the 2022 Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch competition, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, tomorrow.
Youthful crooner Nicholas Lucas, singing “Since Dr Williams”, in keeping with the theme of nation building and upliftings songs, to celebrate the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence, will bring the curtain down. Twenty calypsonians drew places in the semi-finals of the 2022 Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch competition, at Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, yesterday.
Meanwhile, two-time (1994 with Delamo/2006) former monarch King Luta (Morel Peters) will sing “Celebrate With Pride” in position number 12. In March 2022, Luta was bestowed with the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) from President Paula-Mae Weekes.
After yesterday’s draw, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King said: “It’s a refreshing feeling. A revolution.” TUCO’s marketing manager, Devon Seale, also said he was “pleased at the overwhelming response” in the preliminaries, which had attracted about 64 competitors.
The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. and tickets cost $60 each. Its facilitator is comedian Damian Melville, and there will be guest appearances by veteran calypsonian Funny and his counterpart, chairman of TUCO South Zone Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall).
‘Revolution’ after two years
King said: “I am glad we can stage a real competition after two years of Covid-19. There is great enthusiasm on both sides... artistes and supporters. Today our 20 semi-finalists chose their places. All roads lead to San Fernando. We have past monarchs like Luta. We have women like Karene Asche. It’s all about “the revolution. It’s about packaging the culture and enhancing the product”.
Seale, a former 2016 calypso monarch, added: “We have seen participants from Tobago. We are happy for everyone who threw their hat into the ring. Our youngest competitor is Bethany Lightbourne. We thank our sponsors like NLCB, Visit Trinidad, bmobile and National Gas Company (NGC).
“Ten calypsonians will be selected to compete for a $200,000 grand prize at the finals.”
Both King and Seale extended best wishes to all the competitors as they work assiduously to win the coveted title.
First timers’ comments
First-timer Simon, a Mayaro resident, said: “I guess I am really opening the batting. I am hoping to open with a six on Saturday. I have a Level One cricket coaching certificate. I conducted a coaching cricket camp in the Central area. I feel privileged. Shocked and blessed. Sunday, I had to pray hard. By some miracle, I was able to sing. My voice was not quite there. I have to teach.”
Fellow first-timer London said: “It’s a momentous occasion. The country is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary. It would be nice to put out some music. We are facing a lot of crime and poverty. We can pause and reflect on the good and look forward to better things to come.”
London also extended birthday greetings to veteran calypsonian Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), who will be celebrating his 81st birthday on Republic Day, September 24.
Victoria Cooper, who has been on the Dimanche Gras stage five times, said: “I feel overjoyed. It’s a big thing for me. Coming out of the pandemic, we have been craving for the stage. I see it as preparation for Carnival 2023.”
Before heading out for rehearsals, Heaven Charles, aka Snakey, the famous Dhoti Man, said: “I’m excited. I’m looking forward to the competition.”
Ten calypsonians will be selected to compete for a $200,000 grand prize at the finals, which will be held at Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on September 25 (after Republic Day), at 5 p.m. The Independence Calypso Monarch was last held in 2012 for T&T’s Golden Jubilee of 50 years of Independence.
Tickets for the semi-finals, as well as finals, can be purchased at the Naparima Bowl box office and TUCO head office, 45C Jermingham Avenue, Belmont. Small coolers are allowed in the amphitheatre only, and glass bottles are prohibited.
Order of Appearance
1. Miguella Simon, “Sticking Together”
2. Duane O’Connor (Ta’zyah O’Connor), “Sing Hallelujah”
3. Karene Asche, “Forever Diamond”
4. Roderick Gordon (Chuck Gordon), “I Then TT”
5. Donald O’Connor (Duane O’Connor), “Diamond Time”
6. Aaron Duncan, “Luv Meh Country Bad”
7. Brian London, “A Small Price To Pay”
8. Victoria Cooper (Queen Victoria), “Hold On Gyal”
9. Mark Eastman, “Pride”
10. Eunice Peters, “Hard Questions”
11. Myron Bruce (Calypso Nite), “A Great Celebration”
12. Morel Peters (King Luta), “Celebrate With Pride”
13. Bethany Lightbourne (Trinity), “Trinbago We Believe”
14. Michelle A Henry, “We Still Here”
15. Phillip Murray (Black Sage), “Our Diamond Jubilee”
16. Sean Daniel (D Psalmist), “Birth Ah Better Nation”
17. Tameika Darius, “Now More Than Ever”
18. Karen Eccles-Thomas (Karen Eccles), “Our Nation’s Foundation”
19. Heaven Charles (Snakey), “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago”
20. Nicholas Lucas, “Since Dr Williams”