DETERMINED to attend school on the first day of the new school year yesterday, but hampered by poor road conditions, a group of teachers of the Caratal Sacred Heart RC Primary School were shuttled into the school by two volunteers with 4x4 vehicles.
Six teachers who parked their cars at the Sacred Heart RC Church in Gasparillo were shuttled across to the primary school which has been plagued by absences from pupils and teachers because of the poor road conditions in the area.
Ada Layne, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association representative and one of the teachers who took the offer from one of the volunteers, said the teachers were determined to resume their duties at the school for the new school year.
“Since the beginning of the year, the road has been deteriorating.
“We are willing to attend school but it is at our own risk. On Friday, the teachers made an attempt to attend school to resume duties but we noticed that vehicles were having difficulties remaining steady on the decline leading to the school. We have tried to park our cars at the beginning of the decline and walk down the road to school which is about 100 metres but with the deterioration of the road, it has become too hazardous. People can skid on the road breakage and hurt themselves. It is hazardous to walk on not only for us teachers but also for the pupils,” said Layne.
“We decided to get help to get to school and ensure that we had a successful first day. We did not want our vehicles to be further damaged because some teachers already had to spend thousands of dollars on repairs on their vehicles,” she said.
Layne said, however, that the shuttling to and from school cannot be a solution in the long run, because the volunteers also have to attend their workplaces and teachers are also on different schedules.
“I almost missed the shuttle because I stayed back to speak with two parents,” said Layne.
Connectivity issues
TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin called on the Ministry of Education to collaborate with the Ministry of Works and Transport to have a level of repair done to the roadway, as the teachers have shown their willingness to report to duty, to teach the children.
“The issue at Caratal Sacred Heart RC Primary School is not one of infrastructural at the school but access to the school through the road. The majority of teachers do not reside in that area. They have had challenges for over a year. The issue of the road has been on the radar of the TTUTA, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Works. Some levels of repairs were done to the roads, but it remains somewhat inaccessible. This is just for two days ,we do not know what will happen from Wednesday. This issue is not a new one,” said Lum Kin.
The TTUTA president said that the Ministry of Education had attempted to have the teachers do online classes but that suggestion was strongly resisted by the principal, staff and TTUTA because of the issue of connectivity.
“The majority of students do not have access to the internet, whether from the providers or other sources. The reliability of the internet connection is an issue. The staff has considered the inconvenience and lack of schooling for their pupils. However, they cannot say what will happen after tomorrow,” said Lum Kin.