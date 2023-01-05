TEACHERS STORM OUT

One day after the re-opening of the new school term, teachers at the St Joseph Secondary School, formerly Curepe Junior Secondary School, stormed out of classes yesterday.
At approximately 12.21 p.m. dozens of disgruntled teachers drove out of the school compound, blowing their vehicles’ horns and blinking their headlights in solidarity, as they called on the Ministry of Education to fulfil its promise of upgrades to the school’s dilapidating infrastructure.
They also pleaded for an increased police presence to curb crime in the area.
Fed-up and disappointed over no change in the conditions they met as school reopened on Tuesday, some teachers said they felt like the only action to take was to storm out during school hours, as their calls for help have continued to fall on deaf ears.
Speaking with the Express outside the school compound at Government Farm Road, St Joseph, one teacher who did not wished to be named said, “A parent was robbed (Tuesday). He came to drop money for his child and while walking out, he was robbed at gunpoint. First day of school.
“Things like this happen all the time. We have regular acts of theft going on outside, so we always warn the children to walk in groups. Both parents and students are at risk every day.
“We need heightened security, increase in police presence. There’s also regular theft on the compound. It cannot be the norm where every term we come out, things are missing.”
Danger to pupils
The teacher said: “There are a lot of repairs that are needed and we have been in contention with the ministry since 2015. There are no railings on the ground floor because they were stolen. The railings have not been repaired or replaced, so we have children falling.
“We have teachers falling in the drain. There’s falling concrete because the building is old. It’s a serious health hazard. We don’t even have light bulbs. We also have a flooding problem.
“Last term, during the extended rainy season, you didn’t know where was drain and where was solid concrete, and we had an exponential increase in students being injured during school... When we brought it to admin, their excuse is they have no money. They cannot fix.” As a result, he said the school’s poor conditions are not conducive to teaching or learning whatsoever, and continue to disrupt classes often.
He said teachers pleaded with the ministry for repairs to be done as recently as the 2022 Easter and July-to-August vacations, but were promised that works would take place during the December vacation—though that, too, did not happen.
Minister: School not flagged for repairs
When the Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday, she said the school had not been flagged for immediate repairs.
Speaking via phone, Gadsby-Dolly said, “St Joseph Secondary was not previously flagged as one with infrastructural repair needs which would prevent its operation.
“The staff of the Facilities department have been alerted, will undertake an assessment of the school, identify the critical works, and they will be completed.”
No date was given for when these repairs would be done.
However, she said there were many schools in need of repairs, as most of the nation’s schools operate out of aged buildings.
“It is a fact that our school buildings are very aged, and therefore schools require significant and constant maintenance and repair. Approximately $200 million annually is expended in day-to-day maintenance at schools. When significant refurbishment is to be undertaken, much more is required.
“As an example, for fiscal 2022/23, $175 million has been approved to implement significant repairs to only 26 of the 134 secondary schools. This extensive refurbishment will allow maintenance cycles going forward to be preventative, and will reduce the potential for downtime.”
Every day of the year, with few exceptions, multiple schools are being worked on, she said.
“(Yesterday) for example, there are at least ten schools undergoing repair, some with issues that developed towards the end of last term, some with issues that developed just yesterday. Based on the extent and nature of the problem, schools may be required to close for completion, but the majority of jobs are completed while schools are in operation.
“Issues which have the potential to affect normal school operation, such as sewer, plumbing and electrical issues take priority. As the school term progresses, schools which require critical work during vacation periods are identified, and work is planned based on priority and available funding,” she added.
Out of 800 schools nationwide, 439 schools are over 40 years old, and approximately 20 per cent of the secondary schools are over 60 years, some even over 80 years, according to Gadsby-Dolly.
She said 61 per cent are primary schools, 96 per cent are secondary schools and 34 per cent are ECCE (early childhood care and education) centres.
And, during the recent Christmas break when schools were closed in December, 16 schools were under repair but only 13 were completed in time for the re-opening of school on Tuesday.