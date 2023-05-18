Teachers take 4%

After months of resistance, teachers have accepted the Government’s four per cent salary increase offer.
Other sectors which accepted the offer are police, Fire Service and prisons.
Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin confirmed yesterday that the union has accepted the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) four per cent salary offer for the periods 2014 to 2017 and 2017 to 2020 with enhanced entitlements included in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).
Lum Kin also said CPO Commander Dr Daryl Dindial “said they will try to do it as quickly as possible to get the salaries and several allowances.” But the arrears, commonly known as “backpay” would more than “likely be paid in the next financial year, which ends around September or October 2023.”
He also said about 11,000 primary and secondary schoolteachers and about 1,500 educators in Schedule Three, which includes school supervisors, curriculum officers, special education and guidance officers and education planners are expected to benefit.
Asked how he felt about the settlement, Lum Kin said: “It’s not the best. Not what we had hoped for and considering the utterance of Larry Achong (industrial relations chairman, Essential Services Division). We also would have gotten allowances for certain parts of the teaching service. We were able to improve some of the other allowances. It’s the best for teachers at this time.”
Lum Kin said there was more work to be done, since “we will resume negotiating for the period 2020 to 2023. We signed a letter of understanding which allows us to continue some of the outstanding issues.”
Lum Kin also said it was “not a straight four per cent.”
He said: “For about 2017 to 2020 closure of the gap was about eight per cent. It is not an increase of a straight four per cent. We looked at the external labour market survey. We look at what the salaries should be and a gap between the present salary and what it should be. Negotiations were conducted to close the gap. We would close it by about 10 or 20 per cent and apply closure of the gap and the external labour market stats.”
Improved allowances
Via a media release, TTUTA said its executive had negotiated and signed off on the improvement of allowances and the expansion of some existing benefits applicable to members of the Teaching Service. These included improved provisions for Sabbatical Leave, Commuted Travelling Allowance and an expanded list for Incentive Allowance. In addition, a new Telephone Allowance was introduced for all principals, vice-principals, senior teachers, and senior special education teachers.
Adjustments were also made to Travelling Allowances, Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) as well as, the grant of a one-time lump-sum payment of $4,000 to members of the Teaching Service who retired compulsorily, voluntarily, and with permission on the grounds of ill health for the period October 1, 2014 to September 30, 2016.”
The release added that the CPO informed the union that a Letter of Understanding was also provided to the Association of a commitment by the Personnel Department to continue deliberations post negotiations. These include School Based Assessments (SBAs), Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs), and the payment of a Technology Allowance for the purchase of teaching resources in light of the proposed introduction of the Dual/Hybrid Education System. Additionally, the conduct of a Job Evaluation Exercise was agreed upon, which is expected to commence in fiscal 2024/2025.