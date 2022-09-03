Teachers to 'rest and reflect' Monday

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas has confirmed teachers will be resting and reflecting on Monday when term one of the new academic school year begins.
She said TTUTA members are rejecting the Government’s wage increase offer of four per cent to public officers, and the union yesterday delivered a letter to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer stating such.
At yesterday’s Spotlight on the Economy event at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain, Finance Minister Colm Imbert reiterated the Government’s current offer of four per cent to “mainstream” public service would cost the country $2.3 billion. “That’s going to increase the public sector wage bill by $490 million. If offered to the wider State sector, the cost would be $4.66 billion.
“The annual additional costs will be almost $1 billion that will be added to our wage bill. We are talking about back pay of $4.6 billion. But as difficult as it will be to find the money for this, the Government is committed to raising these funds and making these payments,” Imbert said.
He said the Public Services Association’s request for a 19- per cent increase for the period 2014 to 2015 would cost the Government $15.8 billion in back pay; and the additional annual wage bill, $1.8 billion.
“This level of expenditure is simply not possible. It’s not practical. It’s not feasible. It’s just not possible,” Imbert said.
Speaking to I95.5 FM yesterday, De Freitas said: “We as educators need to reflect on where we are going, the troubles we’ve been through and maybe some of us in Trinidad and Tobago need to consider the value of teachers and look at the impact that we are making on the education sector.
“On September 5, our education professionals will be resting and reflecting because we recognise that there is need to send a clear signal to the powers that be and to society. Teachers are valuable contributors to national development.
“We are not babysitters. We shape the lives and the minds of our young citizens, but we are not babysitters.
“And therefore, as we look to return, we are going to be reflecting on all of these situations that face us and how best we as educators can meet our needs to support our families and our children.”
Totally unacceptable
According to De Freitas, “When we look at comparator jobs, it shows that the difference between a teacher’s job and jobs with similar qualifications and competencies is about $5,000. What we’re being offered is just about $200 before tax. So for that negotiating period, that is totally unacceptable and of course that is without the consolidation of COLA (cost of living allowance).”
De Freitas said TTUTA indicated in its letter to the CPO that the union was still willing to engage in discussions and hear what better offer can be provided to assist members and education professionals.
She also noted that some schools were still under repairs, as noticed by teachers who reported for duty on Thursday and yesterday. “We are receiving reports that schools are not in a state of readiness. Work has only just begun as of this week in some instances and, therefore, that would have to continue as the minister indicated earlier this week. That is most unfortunate because we had all of eight weeks and even before that to address the issue of school repairs. It tells us and it should tell citizens how significant the State sees the working environment and the learning environment of our students,” De Freitas said.