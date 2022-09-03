Teachers to 'rest and reflect' Monday

Antonia De Freitas

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Asso­ciation (TTUTA) Antonia De ­Freitas has confirmed teachers will be resting and reflecting on Monday when term one of the new academic school year ­begins.

She said TTUTA members are rejecting the Government’s wage increase offer of four per cent to public officers, and the union yesterday delivered a letter to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer stating such.

At yesterday’s Spotlight on the Economy event at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain, Finance Minister Colm Imbert reiterated the Government’s current offer of four per cent to “mainstream” public service would cost the country $2.3 billion. “That’s going to increase the public sector wage bill by $490 million. If offered to the wider State sector, the cost would be $4.66 billion.

“The annual additional costs will be almost $1 billion that will be added to our wage bill. We are talking about back pay of $4.6 billion. But as difficult as it will be to find the money for this, the Government is committed to raising these funds and making these payments,” Imbert said.

He said the Public Services Association’s request for a 19- per cent increase for the period 2014 to 2015 would cost the Government $15.8 billion in back pay; and the additional annual wage bill, $1.8 billion.

“This level of expenditure is simply not possible. It’s not practical. It’s not feasible. It’s just not possible,” Imbert said.

Speaking to I95.5 FM yesterday, De Freitas said: “We as edu­cators need to reflect on where we are going, the troubles we’ve been through and maybe some of us in Trinidad and Tobago need to consider the value of teachers and look at the impact that we are making on the education sector.

“On September 5, our education professionals will be resting and reflecting because we recognise that there is need to send a clear signal to the powers that be and to society. Teachers are valuable contributors to national development.

“We are not babysitters. We shape the lives and the minds of our young citizens, but we are not babysitters.

“And therefore, as we look to return, we are going to be reflecting on all of these situations that face us and how best we as educators can meet our needs to support our families and our children.”

Totally unacceptable

According to De Freitas, “When we look at comparator jobs, it shows that the difference between a teacher’s job and jobs with similar qualifications and competencies is about $5,000. What we’re being offered is just about $200 before tax. So for that negotiating period, that is totally unacceptable and of course that is without the consoli­dation of COLA (cost of living allowance).”

De Freitas said TTUTA indicated in its letter to the CPO that the union was still willing to engage in discussions and hear what ­better offer can be provided to assist members and education professionals.

She also noted that some schools were still under repairs, as noticed by teachers who reported for duty on Thursday and yesterday. “We are receiving reports that schools are not in a state of readiness. Work has only just begun as of this week in some instances and, therefore, that would have to continue as the minister indicated earlier this week. That is most unfortunate because we had all of eight weeks and even before that to address the issue of school repairs. It tells us and it should tell citizens how significant the State sees the working environment and the learning environment of our students,” De Freitas said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Teachers to 'rest and reflect' Monday

Teachers to 'rest and reflect' Monday

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Asso­ciation (TTUTA) Antonia De ­Freitas has confirmed teachers will be resting and reflecting on Monday when term one of the new academic school year ­begins.

She said TTUTA members are rejecting the Government’s wage increase offer of four per cent to public officers, and the union yesterday delivered a letter to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer stating such.

MURDER AT THE BRIX

MURDER AT THE BRIX

AN Instagram post advertising their whereabouts led to the shooting of a local dancehall artiste and the death of his girlfriend in the car park of a Cascade hotel yesterday.

Police said around 2.15 p.m. artiste Kalonji Arthur and Bridget James, 25, who worked at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, had just gotten into his Toyota Altis and were about to leave the BRIX Hotel, Autograph Collection, located off Coblentz Avenue, Cascade.

Institutions hit with lawsuits in abuse case

While charges have been laid against the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse against boys at the St Dominic’s Children’s home, attorneys have also initiated civil action against several institutions, including the home itself.

Attorney Christlyn Moore is representing about half-a-dozen alleged victims of sexual abuse and has initiated legal action.

Budget day Sept 26: country still ‘subject to shocks’

THE 2023 budget will be read on September 26.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement at the Spotlight on the Economy forum hosted by his ministry at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain yesterday.

Imbert said while the economy is doing better than expected, he would err on the side of caution, as the country was still subject to shocks from the global economy.

‘Education setback after Covid’

‘Education setback after Covid’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday put the country on alert that the school-age population had been seriously impacted by the existence of the Covid pandemic.

He said the concern that the pandemic has had on the education of the children had become a priority for Government attention policy-wise and budgetary-wise.

Recommended for you