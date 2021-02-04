Tearful Faris promises change

Tearful over the death of Andrea Bharatt, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said last night he is willing to return to Parliament to ensure that persons with sexual offence charges against them are logged into the Sexual Offenders Registry.
The AG also said work is apace to regulate the public transportation system, inclusive of “PH taxis”, and soon every single number plate in this country will have a radio frequency tag.
“I detest politicians turning up to shed tears when it’s too late, which is why you don’t see me engaged in that activity, but as a father and as a human being and as a person, I am gutted in my soul at yet another tragedy for a beautiful, wonderful child. That girl is a child, she could be my daughter and my heart goes out to her father,” Al-Rawi said in a telephone interview with the Express.
“For the life of me, I cannot begin to understand how that grief will grip that family, and I say my prayers for them,” he said.
He said as it stands right now, only if a person is convicted of a sexual offence is their name logged into the Sexual Offenders Registry.
He said the Sex Offenders Registry is operationalised, but it has to be populated by the courts.
Al-Rawi reminded that he went to Parliament asking that people with sexual offence charges against them be put on the registry, and also to have their passports stamped as known sex offenders.
He said his submissions were rejected from consultations, coming largely from the women’s groups. He noted it was a special majority legislation and he had to bend to the will of interest groups.
“I am willing to recommend that the Cabinet consider further amendments to the sex registry laws to put people on charges in a potential category of identification,” he said.
The AG said in the instance where a person has more than one charge against them for sexual offences, it must be known.
He said at present, the public can see the registry only if the court allows.
“I wanted a fully public Sex Offenders Registry. All of the things people are calling for in light of this tragedy were all in that bill,” he said.
“I call upon the NGOs (non-governmental organisations), in particular the hard-working women’s groups, to go and have another look at this,” he added.
Al-Rawi said he intends to bring the amendments to regulate the PH and public transportation system, and it’s going to be tagged on to criminal records and good character certificates.
He said they have a “significant work product” that’s going on now to provide transparency and safety in the sector.
Al-Rawi said if one looks at the charge sheet of these “monsters”, there are instances where witnesses could not be produced before the courts because they fear for their lives.
He knocked the non-co-operation from the Opposition over key legalisation such as the Evidence Amendment Bill, which provided for witness anonymity, and the Bail Amendment Bill.
Al-Rawi said he took “great umbrage” over the UNC Women’s Arm holding a vigil for Andrea Bharatt when they could be in Parliament supporting legislation.