Tearful Farley gets his award

An emotional Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine shed tears yesterday as he officially accepted the 2021 Express Individual of the Year award.
The 43rd annual awards function was held at the Scarborough Library, the first time the ceremony was held in Tobago.
Also receiving their awards were Youth of the Year, seven-year-old Jhaylen Edwards, and nurses — Community Group of the Year — represented by president of the Trinidad and Tobago Community Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), Idi Stuart.
They were presented with the awards by Express Editor-in-Chief Omatie Lyder.
After accepting the award, a tearful Augustine said “the likelihood of a country boy coming to town and getting the privilege .... of being stewards of this good island is not an everyday story, but it is a story a very ordinary man today can tell.
“Standing here I hope that this award inspires so many other people, that you can do phenomenal things if you just work and work hard towards it and apologies if I sound emotional about it. In fact the morning when the Editor called (to inform him he had been named Express Individual of the Year) I had to take a moment, because you think about all the people in your life you wish were present to experience this and so I am happy, I am grateful and I intend to make you proud”.
In naming Augustine Individual of the Year, the Express editorial had noted on January 1 that, just four years after being elected to the THA, Augustine was “sworn in as the island’s Chief Secretary, capping a dizzying political year that began with an electoral tie and ended with a landslide victory for his party over a seasoned incumbent. By any definition, it was a phenomenal achievement for the 36-year-old Speyside homeboy….”
Youth of the Year
Just seven years old, Youth of the Year Jhaylen Edwards began gardening as a way of keeping occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and was encouraged by his mother. He had responded to the call by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to grow food by asking his parents for plants. He’s now chief executive of Jhaylen’s EzGro Plant Pro and received the award for “being an example that inspires his generation with the tangible expression of the rewards of self-motivation, dedication and focus”.
After receiving the award yesterday, Jhaylen said: “I just want to say that I was astonished when I heard about the Youth award. I was ecstatic when I heard it was a national award and I was in it.”
Jhaylen was accompanied to the ceremony by him mom Krissty Joseph and grandmom Sheila Edwards.
Community Group of the Year
After receiving the award for Community Group of the Year on behalf of nurses, Stuart, who travelled to Tobago with TTRNA treasurer Corey Dillon, said: “On behalf of all the nursing personnel, I tremendously thank the Express for realising the work that nursing personnel have done. We thank them tremendously and we remind the public that we would continue doing our part in this fight of Covid-19.”
Nurses were named by the Express as deserving recipients for caring for Covid patients and “for their tireless dedication and willingness to shoulder an unbearable burden of work in emotionally charged conditions during the pandemic”.