TEARS AND ANGER

More than a hundred hunters, police officers, fire fighters, divers and residents searched for Kimani Francis into Monday night, hoping he was exhausted, dehydrated, but alive and curled up in the bushes, asleep.
They cut down thorny trees and bamboo to get to inaccessible areas, checked the verges of the oilfield access road and waded through a river with caimans.
At daybreak, no one had located the two-year-old boy.
But at 10.45 a.m. one of the searchers, resident Trevon Cato, went to a favourite fishing spot at a bend in the Guapo River, about 750 metres from the child’s home, and found his body by the trunk of a fallen tree.
How the infant walked out of his home at Tenth Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin, along an asphalt-paved roadway leading to a gravel track, and then a muddy path into the watercourse, is being investigated by police.
The child was last seen by his mother, 22-year-old Kimberly Charles, around 10 a.m. on Monday.
A neighbour reported that she spotted a child wandering on the roadway around 10.11 a.m. and contacted the police. Zoi Anicka Quan Kep said at that time she did not know the identity of the infant, but followed him until he disappeared around a corner.
The police arrived and conducted a door-to-door search for the family of the child.
And it was then Charles discovered that her son had gone missing. He was her only child.
All-night search
A massive search was launched involving police, fire officers, soldiers, hunters, divers, the Point Fortin Mayor, Member of Parliament, local government councillors and villagers. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team was assisted by hunting dogs as they combed the surrounding bushes, rivers and forested areas.
The search continued all night.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team also offered a $10,000 reward for information on the child’s whereabouts.
Hunter Ren Gopeesingh said the search and rescue team received information that the child was found at a house in the village around 10 a.m. yesterday. The team abandoned the river search, leaving behind a group of residents, he said.
And that was when Cato walked along the river bank in an area he had searched multiple times the night before, and found the child’s body resting on the trunk of a tree fallen across the watercourse.
Cato had been searching the area for 12 hours, along with his mother and other residents. “We here since 12 o’clock yesterday. The police come and we search. We stay here until 3 a.m. It was very deep. My son and I joined the search with the divers and we went in the river with them. It had caiman in the river and one time they thought they found the child, but it was a caiman,” his mother, Carene Honore, said.
Honore said residents had searched the area numerous times, but there was no sight of the little boy. She said they listened for his cries, but there was none.
“They dive and dive. We look thoroughly there yesterday and last night. Everybody went out and three of us stay until morning. My son described the child. He was wearing no clothes, just pampers. He said he was walking along the bank by the floodgate and saw the baby floating and called for help, and everyone run. He is traumatised now, just like me,” she said.
Cato did not want to recount his experience when the Express visited yesterday.
A large crowd gathered at the scene, cordoned off by police, calling for justice. The child’s mother was comforted by relatives as the body of her only child was removed by undertakers. He would have turned three in September.
His father, Emmanuel Francis, stood on the roadside.
The Express was told that Kimani lived with his mother and extended family members at Tenth Street, Techier Village. His father lives at Gonzales Village.
‘We failed him’
Relatives said it was not the first time Kimani had wandered through the front gate and onto the roadway.
Sheldon Mitchell, a family friend, told the Express it was not unusual for Kimani to wander out of his home, but he had never walked that distance.
He said the search-and-rescue team had searched the area where his body was found several times.
“The distance they found that child is about a mile and I think it is way too far for a two-year-old on hot pitch at 10 a.m. I don’t know if he went there himself,” he said.
Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards said the community had failed little Kimani.
“I have a two-year-old and I was looking at him and thinking that can happen to anybody. I am not going to cast aspersions on the family or anyone, but as a community we would have failed that young man. Neighbours saw him wandering off, some guys cutting grass saw him and nobody stopped him and that is where we failed,” he said.
He called on citizens to look out for one another, especially children.
Richards said although he was thankful for closure, it was not the end he expected.
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas was in tears as she arrived at the scene and walked towards to child’s mother. She said, “It was a community effort and I have to thank police and community for coming out and supporting us from yesterday. This is not the outcome we wanted.”
The child’s parents were taken away from the scene after Kimani’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
But last evening, when the Express contacted his mother, she was sitting at the river bank where her son may have spent his last moments.
“I came back to the scene and retracing his steps to try and find out what happened. I came back here for some closure,” she said.
Police say they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to proceed with the investigations.
Quan Kep, who may have been the last person to see little Kimani alive, was asked by police to visit the scene yesterday. She was then allowed to go home.