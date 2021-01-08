Tears as 30 Trinis stranded

MORE than 30 Trinidad and Tobago nationals were not allowed to board a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight from Barbados to Trinidad on Wednesday, as they were unable to get their Covid-19 PCR test results back in time.
Some were left in tears at Grantley Adams International Airport, and the police were called to assist those stranded at the airport after 9 p.m. as Barbados has a curfew in effect.
Last week, Barbados recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases with more than 200 people testing positive, stemming from at least three clusters, one of which is a “super spreader” event accounting for the majority of new cases.
With an increase in cases, Barbados labs and testing facilities have been overwhelmed.
Yesterday, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the island will ramp up its testing.
With Trinidad and Tobago’s borders closed since March 2020, T&T nationals around the world have been flying to Barbados as an avenue to get closer to home.
Shara Graham, who lives in Barbados, has been helping stranded Trinidad and Tobago nationals in Barbados.
There was a CAL repatriation flight from Barbados to Trinidad at 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday
Graham said from early Wednesday morning she was getting reports that T&T nationals who were scheduled to be on that flight did not get back their results.
A Covid-19-negative PCR test is required before entering Trinidad and Tobago 72 hours before the flight.
Graham lamented that the spike in Barbados has caused a backlog and a delay in test results being given.
The CAL flight, she said, departed Barbados, leaving behind some 30 people who did not have their results.
Barbados is under curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and there was a dilemma with T&T nationals then stuck at the airport.
Graham told the Express by phone that she called the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF), and a police van was dispatched to the airport to assist the Trinbagonians.
The police allowed taxis to transport nationals to various locations across the island so that they could seek accommodation.
Some were turned away from hotels and had to hunt for alternative accommodation.
“The pain, the frustration, the anxiety, the anger, the tears, the hardships, the PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), the loss of income, the loss of life continue to be a daily nightmare for so many. And yet, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. This border closure situation continues to baffle so many of us,” stated Graham.
She said she doesn’t understand why nationals were not allowed to return home because they would immediately be going into quarantine facilities and their test results could have been sent, and they could also be re-tested in Trinidad.
Heart-breaking
Kristy Khem, a T&T national who travelled to Barbados from China, told the Express it was heart-breaking to see persons in tears at the airport.
She said she did her test on Sunday at a free local polyclinic in Black Rock, Barbados.
She said despite having an appointment, she had to line up in the hot sun out on the pavement with other tourists, locals and travellers.
She met a fellow Trinidadian, “Mr H”, who was also waiting to get tested.
Khem said by Wednesday she was panicking, as she didn’t have her test results, but she still went to the airport at 4.15 p.m.
She said she met a group of Trinidadians who were all worried and frustrated.
“We were told that it is Trinidad’s Ministry of Health that has the decision to allow us on the flight with results or not,” she stated.
“But I really wanted to cry when I overheard one Trini guy on the phone, ‘Mom, my heart beating fast. I spent all my money on this ticket. I don’t have the results. Caribbean Airlines said we can’t go on the flight if we cannot show them the PCR results. We have until 7 p.m. I don’t know what to do!” she stated.
Khem said after numerous phone calls and persistence she was able to get her results from the Medical Officer of Health, but others were not so fortunate. Khem said an elderly lady pleaded with her to help her, but the doctor did not have her results yet.
She was able to board the flight and is currently in quarantine in Trinidad.
Khem said many were left behind. “The plane had many empty seats last night and the rain outside echoed my tears for those who didn’t make it,” she stated.
The Express sent questions to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, asking whether the ministry would revise its policy or offer some relief to nationals in Barbados who are facing difficulty getting their PCR test results in time, but there was no response from the CMO.