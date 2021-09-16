Tears of a widow

The murder of prison officer Sherwin Francis one year ago is not a forgotten case, but his widow is not satisfied with the pace of the investigation.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Police Service is following the evidence in order to make a case against the people involved.
Francis was gunned down on his doorstep in Chaguanas one year ago, tomorrow.
Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan confirmed there were allegations that Francis’ death may have been linked to an incident at the Remand Prison in Golden Grove where he worked.
In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, Pulchan said Francis’ case has become a “vigorous” police investigation and all facts have been handed over to the investigators.
“All the facts that we have found, we have handed it over to the police, and the police—the SIU—is vigorously pursuing this investigation. I am not sure where they have reached.
“But Mr Francis was an exceptional officer, a good officer, and served the organisation well. He was loved because he was a very straightforward and upright officer. I am hoping they resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” he said.
Initial reports said Francis and other prison officers were involved in a confrontation with an inmate over the use of a cellphone two weeks before his death.
The Express was told that a cellphone was confiscated and Francis, the senior officer, was threatened.
“A direct threat was made. He pointed to Francis and said, ‘You will pay for this’, and that he will killed,” a colleague said.
As the investigation progressed, the Express was told the inmate was isolated at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca and interviewed by police to determine whether Francis’ killing was in fact a hit from inside the prison.
A husband and father
No one has been charged with shooting 48-year-old Francis to death.
The year-long delay in the investigation has weakened Francis’ wife, Cheryl Law, who is appealing to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to intervene.
“I am wondering whether these people (killers) were aware that Sherwin was a husband and father. If it was a hit called from the prison, did they know he had a family who loves him?” she said.
In an emotional interview with the Express on Tuesday, Law recalled the day the love of her life was taken away from her by criminals.
The couple lived in a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) unit at Oasis Greens, Chaguanas, with their only child, a 22-year-old daughter.
Law was not feeling well that day and her husband had prepared dinner for her before going out to repair a tyre on his vehicle.
Law said: “I had my meal and I was taking a nap downstairs when he came in. My sister called to speak with us because my father had passed away days before. She was telling Sherwin that we need to love each other and he must hug me and kiss me, and he smiled and squeezed my shoulders.”
Then the doorbell rang around 6.15 p.m., she said.
Law looked through the door and saw three men, faces masked, standing outside.
“But I saw a neighbour walking by, so I thought maybe it is just in my mind. I just had this bad feeling. I turned to Sherwin and said three men outside.
“He got up and walked to the door and opened it. I just heard someone say, ‘Aye’, and I ran through the back door. He was shot multiple times right there at the front door,” she said.
Law believes her husband saved her life by not turning around to run inside. “He took the bullet for me because he knew if he had run back inside, they would have come in after him and shoot me, too,” she said.
Law is convinced her husband’s death was premeditated. The shooters knew where her husband lived, walked up to his door and killed him.
“That is not a random killing. These people knew who they came for. Why didn’t they ambush me and shoot me when I went to the door?” she said.
Francis was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas District Health Facility.
Francis had served as a prison officer for 24 years. His colleagues visited following his death, Law said, but the calls soon stopped and she struggled to continue her life without the man who had stood at her side for 28 years.
“Truthfully, if I didn’t call the police, they never called me to give an update. I learned about the cellphone incident on the news. Last November, I contacted a police officer and he said they were still investigating, but no one was ever charged,” she said.
The list
Law recalled the brief conversations she had shared with her husband about threats he had received from inmates and a “list” making its rounds in the prison.
“But he didn’t want me to worry about it. I don’t know the details. My husband was a dedicated officer for all the 24 years he had served. He would come home and wash his uniform and iron it and get prepared for the next day.
“He was a no-nonsense officer; he was not involved in corruption and never condoned that. The only time he took sick leave was when he was in a vehicular accident in 2015 and when they forced him to go on vacation,” she said.
Law questioned whether the Prison Service was aware of the list her husband spoke about.
“He did talk about a list. How long is this going to go on, what is the Prison Service going to do about this list...how many more officers must die?” she asked.
Francis was armed with a service revolver, Law said, but he was not carrying the weapon when the men came to their home that day.
“He did not keep it on him at home. But what I noticed that day was although my husband was given a firearm, he was not trained to defend himself. I don’t think the service trains them well,” she said.
Law said her life changed after her husband’s passing. A security camera system was installed at her home and the mother and daughter are now cautious about going out. She has been living in fear at the same location, Law said, and is now appealing to the HDC for relocation.
“I can’t continue living in fear like this. I want to move from this location. I am afraid when people walk by my house and when I come in from work,” she said.
Law said her husband was passionate about cooking and wanted to open a business after retirement. She said he would cook for his relatives, friends and neighbours.
Well-trained
Pulchan told the Express that 28 officers have died in the line of duty in the last two decades. He said additional measures have been implemented to protect officers and to pursue reports of threats against officers.
Pulchan said officers were well trained and those with firearms undergo rigorous programmes.
He said he was aware that cellphones and other items were being smuggled into the prisons, and daily searches were conducted and items confiscated. And at least 11 prison officers, he said, have been arrested in connection with trafficking the items.
“The crackdown on cellphones is ongoing, we do that every single day. We search the prisons and contraband items are taken away. We also prosecute officers involved in trafficking, and under my tenure, I have arrested over 11 officers,” he said.