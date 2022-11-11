Penal housewife Rohinie Janyah shed tears of frustration yesterday while mopping up her rented home which was invaded by flood water.
She said her apartment was flooded overnight, destroying her appliances and furniture.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) around 8 p.m., water started to come and I asked neighbours to come and help me to move everything to higher ground. The water was high. I want to thank everyone who helped me,” she said when the Express visited parts of Penal where residents were cleaning up after the floods.
Balkaran Samlal, a resident of Quinam Road, said the flood water rose to almost three feet at his home.
“I had to raise everything so we wouldn’t lose the furniture. It was really bad, but thankfully I didn’t lose anything,” he said.
Local government councillor Doodnath Mayhroo said parts of Woodland, South Trinidad, were impassable. He said water had entered homes and closed businesses yesterday.
When the Express visited, residents were unable to leave their homes, as roads were flooded. A 12-year-old boy, Jeremiah Ramlal, said he was attempting to get to his cousin’s home, but the water had reached “waist-high” and vehicles were unable to go through.
“So, I put on my boots and decided to walk through the water to get to my cousin’s house,” he said.
Mayhroo appealed to the authorities to clean watercourses and dredge rivers in the community to prevent severe flooding.
Worst in years
Already under water as a result of Wednesday’s rains, the people living in the villages on the banks of the river draining the South Oropouche lagoon awoke yesterday preparing for a massive flood, as more bad weather was forecast.
They were, however, largely spared the worst because the rain subsided by daybreak.
Still, the Godineau River, which empties into the Gulf of Paria at the Shore of Peace cremation site, broke its banks at several points upstream, flooding areas of Penal, Avocat and Woodland.
Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said residents had been severely affected by flooding in parts of Rock Road, Penal, and in Debe.
He said: “This flood was similar to that of 2018. The roads were impassable and schools were severely affected. The floods started along the Penal Rock Road and went down to the school. Cars could not go through. It was the worst we had seen in years.”
Local government councillor Nicholas Kanhai said farmers were severely affected by the floods. “We have been monitoring the situation since last night, as the water was rising. The South Oropouche River had burst its banks and several areas were flooded, including Katwaroo Trace and Gopie Trace. This is one of the worst floods we have had in years.”
Kanhai said agricultural lands were waterlogged and although flood waters had started receding by mid-morning yesterday, watercourses were at capacity.
Kanhai said crops were washed away in the floods and farmers were now counting their losses.