Penal housewife Rohinie Janyah shed tears of frustration yesterday while mopping up her rented home which was invaded by flood water.

She said her apartment was flooded overnight, destroying her appliances and furniture.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) around 8 p.m., water started to come and I asked neighbours to come and help me to move everything to higher ground. The water was high. I want to thank everyone who helped me,” she said when the Express visited parts of Penal where residents were cleaning up after the floods.

Balkaran Samlal, a resident of Quinam Road, said the flood water rose to almost three feet at his home.

“I had to raise everything so we wouldn’t lose the furniture. It was really bad, but thankfully I didn’t lose anything,” he said.

Local government councillor Doodnath Mayhroo said parts of Woodland, South Trinidad, were impassable. He said water had ­entered homes and closed businesses yesterday.

When the Express visited, resi­dents were unable to leave their homes, as roads were flooded. A 12-year-old boy, Jeremiah Ramlal, said he was attempting to get to his cousin’s home, but the water had reached “waist-high” and vehicles were unable to go through.

“So, I put on my boots and decided to walk through the water to get to my cousin’s house,” he said.

Mayhroo appealed to the authorities to clean watercourses and dredge rivers in the community to prevent severe flooding.

Worst in years

Already under water as a result of Wednesday’s rains, the people living in the villages on the banks of the river draining the South Oropouche lagoon awoke yesterday preparing for a massive flood, as more bad weather was forecast.

They were, however, largely spared the worst because the rain subsided by daybreak.

Still, the Godineau River, which empties into the Gulf of Paria at the Shore of Peace cremation site, broke its banks at several points upstream, flooding areas of Penal, Avocat and Woodland.

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said residents had been severely affected by flooding in parts of Rock Road, Penal, and in Debe.

He said: “This flood was similar to that of 2018. The roads were impassable and schools were severely affected. The floods started along the Penal Rock Road and went down to the school. Cars could not go through. It was the worst we had seen in years.”

Local government councillor Nicholas Kanhai said farmers were severely affected by the floods. “We have been monitoring the situation since last night, as the water was rising. The South Oropouche River had burst its banks and several areas were flooded, including Katwaroo Trace and Gopie Trace. This is one of the worst floods we have had in years.”

Kanhai said agricultural lands were waterlogged and although flood waters had started receding by mid-morning yesterday, watercourses were at capacity.

Kanhai said crops were washed away in the floods and farmers were now counting their losses.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More pupils return to Rose Hill

More pupils return to Rose Hill

MORE pupils turned up for classes at Rose Hill RC Primary School yesterday.

On Wednesday, only 56 pupils—said to be less than 25 per cent of the school population—turned up.

Yesterday, more pupils were seen entering the school and present for activities.

Though regular classes have yet to resume, the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) continued its resiliency programme at the school, located on La Coulee Street, Laventille.

Tears of frustration

Tears of frustration

Penal housewife Rohinie Janyah shed tears of frustration yesterday while mopping up her rented home which was invaded by flood water.

She said her apartment was flooded overnight, destroying her appliances and furniture.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) around 8 p.m., water started to come and I asked neighbours to come and help me to move everything to higher ground. The water was high. I want to thank everyone who helped me,” she said when the Express visited parts of Penal where residents were cleaning up after the floods.

Teen’s dad exploring legal options

Teen’s dad exploring legal options

The father of the 16-year-old who was allegedly beaten while at school on Monday said he will be exploring his legal options, even as he pleaded for the Ministry of Education’s intervention in the matter.

Adell Jordan visited the ministry’s Victoria Education District Office on Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter and her mother.

He said a report was taken by officials but, as he left the building, he further made an appeal for help.

“I’m asking you all kindly to look into this, please, because right now my child is frightened to go back out to school, she ashamed, she don’t know what to do. She’s traumatised,” said Jordan.

12 WASA treatment plants down

12 WASA treatment plants down

Hundreds of thousands of people in North and East Trinidad as well as in Tobago are without water, as 12 WASA water treatment plants are down.

Nine plants in Trinidad and three in Tobago have been affected by the adverse weather conditions being experienced in the country.

At a news conference yesterday, WASA’s head of operations, Shaira Ali, said the weather presented significant challenges in respect of treatment and operation at surface source treatment facilities.

No water as ‘Grande’ residents try to clean up

No water as ‘Grande’ residents try to clean up

Streets in the heart of Sangre Grande that were submerged in several feet of water on Wednesday bore no signs of flooding yesterday.

However, inside the homes of many residents, this was not the case.

Water-soaked beds, clothing, furniture and appliances were surrounded by sludge and stagnant water.

Brown lines along the walls showed how high the flood waters had reached the day before.

The passage of a tropical wave over Trinidad and Tobago early Wednesday morning caused torrential rainfall that led to rivers over-topping their banks in various parts of Trinidad.

Recommended for you