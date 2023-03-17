Tears still flow for Jade

THERE would have been a celebration on Wednesday at the home of Jade Peters, as she would have marked her milestone birthday of 21.
But instead of a birthday cake, balloons, party decorations and toasts, there were silent tears from her family and prayers for healing from the indescribable pain of their loss.
Nine years ago, a 12-year-old Jade, who was the darling to her parents and sisters, walked out of their home in Dow Village, California in Couva and out of their lives.
The torment of her disappearance on that Boxing Day (December 26) in 2014, coupled with the terror of being targeted by gunmen at their house has cemented their fear and grief.
Jade’s father, Wayne Peters said on Tuesday in an interview with the Express that he remains ambivalent about whether his daughter is alive or dead.
His love for his missing daughter brought him to tears as he spoke her name, the pain of her disappearance still raw and unsettling.
“Jade is still with us in our hearts. Every day we pray for her. We will never forget her,” the father sobbed. “I honestly do not know whether to think if she is alive or not. I want to believe she is. She had so much life, and so much to look forward to. She had now started to be a young lady and there was plenty ahead for her. I am afraid to believe anything else.”
Peters, now a grandfather, said he looks at his grandchildren and recalls memories of Jade as an infant and her on the brink of becoming a teenager.
“My greatest wish is that we had more time with her. She left us too soon. And I do not know if to believe she will ever come back or if we will ever see her again. But she never left our thoughts. I look at Jade’s sister’s children and I wished she had met them. I wished she was here to spend time with us as a big family. She would be playing with her nephews right through. Her sisters would be so joyful to be with her, like old times,” said the father.
Interest from “grown man” brings trouble
Peters had told the Express in previous interviews that the trouble began when “a grown man” expressed romantic interest in his daughter.
His fatherly instinct kicked in and he told the man to leave his family alone and stay away from his child.
There was also the theory that Jade’s abduction was linked to a court matter brought against a man suspected of assaulting one of Jade’s older sisters.
On December 26, 2014, at around 10 p.m., Jade told one of her sisters that she was going out to get a phone card.
She walked out of the house, and that was the last time her family saw her.
Her family later learned that she entered a Nissan B-14 car parked metres away on the street waiting for her.
Peters had previously told the Express that after his daughter’s disappearance in 2014, the searches for Jade pointed to a few “unsavoury characters”.
As the father pushed for information about his missing daughter, the first gun attack came just four days after Jade disappeared.
At around midnight on December 31, 2014, the Peters house was shot at, which the father believes was a warning for them to stop probing Jade’s disappearance.
He had told the Express that the attack came following a phone conversation with a man whom he told, that he drop all charges if the man brought back his daughter.
Instead, the man threatened him about speaking to the police and the media and carried out those threats with a hail of bullets on the house shortly after midnight.
A teenage girl who was visiting the family was grazed by a bullet to the knee, but luckily no one else was harmed.
Peters said there were other instances when men walked into their yard, and strange vehicles parked near their home.
In the next few months, as they feared for their safety, Jade’s sisters fled their family’s home and were taken in by other relatives.
The worry and stress brought on a heart attack in 2017, and he as the breadwinner was forced to give up his job.
Peters said the police, especially the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, had, at first, given hope that Jade would be found and returned to them.
In particular, he praised one police officer who took a special interest in the case and even spent time with the family on the case during off-duty hours.
But as time passed, Peters said the lack of continued support from the other units led to the police “dropping the ball”, even though he told them who may have taken his daughter.
The father said he had tried to reach former commissioner of police Gary Griffith but he did not get a response.
Peters said at one time, retired senior superintendent of the Central Police Division Johnny Abraham kept in contact with the family and sent aerial and mobile patrols when the family came under threat.
He expressed immense gratitude to everyone, every authority and agency that has supported their family over these very traumatic years.
Anyone with information, on this case, can contact 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, send information on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) App, or visit the nearest police station.