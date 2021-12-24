Teen among record 37 virus deaths

December 24 has now replaced December 18 as Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Health reported that 37 people died from the virus yesterday, including a teenage girl. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day.
December 18 had seen 33 deaths recorded.
The 37 new deaths took the death toll this month to 560.
Tobago’s overall death toll jumped to 180 with four new deaths reported yesterday.
The ministry identified the deceased as 12 elderly men, ten elderly women, ten middle-aged men, four middle-aged women and one teenage girl.
The ministry said 18 of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, cancer, dementia, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease and a history of strokes.
Eight people had one of the aforementioned comorbidities, and 11 people had no known medical conditions.
T&T’s overall death toll now stands at 2,718.
The country also recorded 964 new confirmed positive cases of the virus—the second highest daily total.
The ministry said the results were from samples taken from December 20 to December 23.
With the 964 new cases, this month has seen a total of 17,583 people testing positive for the virus. Last month saw 14,032 confirmed infections.
There are now 16,543 active cases in T&T.
As of yesterday, 508 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.
Of the 111 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 23 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 27 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Six patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 14,871 people are in home self-isolation, 38 are in State quarantine facilities, and another 200 are in step-down facilities.
Recovered patients increased to 69,683 with 94 people being discharged from hospital yesterday, and 315 additional recovered community cases.
T&T has recorded a total of 88,944 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination: To date, 659,347 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 47,884 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said 66,673 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.
A total of 664,548 people are now fully vaccinated.